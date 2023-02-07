This additional financial support for the local pig sector was announced at the end of November.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union said pig producers in Northern Ireland, who have been financially impacted by the effects of increasing input costs, will receive a much-needed boost thanks to the £1.6 million scheme.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, commented: “The opening of DAERA’s pig support scheme today will be well received by our members.

“The funding will help cover the financial losses pig producers have endured over the past number of months due to market volatility and soaring input costs. Although the support scheme will not be enough to cover all the losses incurred for pig producers, it will help with cashflow supporting both our family farms and the Northern Ireland pork industry.

“The UFU lobbied continuously to get this funding secured and we thank DAERA for taking our concerns on board and rolling out the scheme. I encourage all farmers who have received an eligibility letter to make it a priority to fill out the online form so they can benefit from the funding as soon as possible.”

