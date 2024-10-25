Survey finds very high public trust in veterinary professions in Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI), the statutory body responsible for regulating veterinary medicine and nursing in the Republic of Ireland, has released the findings of a recent public trust survey.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conducted in August 2024 by Ipsos Behaviour and Attitudes, the survey reveals high levels of confidence in veterinary professionals, reflecting their critical role in animal health and welfare as well as public health.

According to the survey, 94% of adults expressed trust in veterinary nurses, while 93% trust veterinary practitioners. These trust levels surpass those of doctors and teachers, underscoring the high regard in which veterinary professionals are held across Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The findings also indicate that 80% of respondents agree that veterinary practitioners are educated to a high standard, with 79% expressing the same confidence in veterinary nurses. 97% of people who have engaged veterinary services in the past year agree that veterinary practitioners are educated to a high standard.

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI), the statutory body responsible for regulating veterinary medicine and nursing in the Republic of Ireland, has released the findings of a recent public trust survey

Some of the key findings of the survey include:

94% trust veterinary nurses

93% trust veterinary practitioners

80% agree veterinary practitioners are educated to a high standard

77% agree vets play an important role in public health, including disease control, antibiotic resistance and managing emerging diseases

64% agree that the Veterinary Council of Ireland increases trust in the veterinary professions

80% of adults who engaged veterinary services in the past year were very satisfied with the overall experience

30% were unaware of veterinary practitioners’ role in food safety.

Niamh Muldoon, CEO and registrar of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, said: “The results of this survey reinforce the vital contribution of veterinary professionals to both animal and public health in Ireland.

“However, the findings also highlight the need for greater public awareness of the role of veterinary practitioners in keeping our food safe, and the impact this has on Ireland’s farming sector and food exports. Our commitment remains to ensure the highest standards of veterinary care, education, and public safety.”

Veterinary Council of Ireland

The survey, conducted by Ipsos B and A, gathered face-to-face responses from 1,014 adults across the country at 63 randomly selected locations nationwide between 1st and 13th August 2024, using quotas reflecting Ireland’s adult population in terms of gender, age, social class, and geographic region.