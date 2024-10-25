Survey finds very high public trust in veterinary professions in Ireland
Conducted in August 2024 by Ipsos Behaviour and Attitudes, the survey reveals high levels of confidence in veterinary professionals, reflecting their critical role in animal health and welfare as well as public health.
According to the survey, 94% of adults expressed trust in veterinary nurses, while 93% trust veterinary practitioners. These trust levels surpass those of doctors and teachers, underscoring the high regard in which veterinary professionals are held across Ireland.
The findings also indicate that 80% of respondents agree that veterinary practitioners are educated to a high standard, with 79% expressing the same confidence in veterinary nurses. 97% of people who have engaged veterinary services in the past year agree that veterinary practitioners are educated to a high standard.
Some of the key findings of the survey include:
- 94% trust veterinary nurses
- 93% trust veterinary practitioners
- 80% agree veterinary practitioners are educated to a high standard
- 77% agree vets play an important role in public health, including disease control, antibiotic resistance and managing emerging diseases
- 64% agree that the Veterinary Council of Ireland increases trust in the veterinary professions
- 80% of adults who engaged veterinary services in the past year were very satisfied with the overall experience
- 30% were unaware of veterinary practitioners’ role in food safety.
Niamh Muldoon, CEO and registrar of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, said: “The results of this survey reinforce the vital contribution of veterinary professionals to both animal and public health in Ireland.
“However, the findings also highlight the need for greater public awareness of the role of veterinary practitioners in keeping our food safe, and the impact this has on Ireland’s farming sector and food exports. Our commitment remains to ensure the highest standards of veterinary care, education, and public safety.”
The survey, conducted by Ipsos B and A, gathered face-to-face responses from 1,014 adults across the country at 63 randomly selected locations nationwide between 1st and 13th August 2024, using quotas reflecting Ireland’s adult population in terms of gender, age, social class, and geographic region.
