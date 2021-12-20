Suspended prison sentence handed down to 64-year-old farmer

John Thomas (Sean T) Murphy (64), Carnally Road, Carnally, Newry, was convicted on one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to animals, one charge of leaving animals unattended, one charge of failing to comply with a duty imposed under animal welfare regulations, one charge of failing to isolate an animal with tuberculosis, one charge of failing to notify the movement of fourteen cattle off his premises and one charge of failing to notify the births of eight cattle.

Mr Murphy was convicted and fined £2,100, received two years’ imprisonment suspended for two years on the last two charges, plus a £15 offender levy.

The case arose from a number of discrepancies found during a cattle identification inspection carried out by DAERA’s Welfare and Enforcement Branch.

They were also tasked with the seizure of a tuberculosis reactor, which Mr Murphy had failed to present for collection and slaughter.

The reactor animal was found mixing with other animals in breach of the isolation notice.