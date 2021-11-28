Sustainability lies at the heart of our business!

One of our pillars of Sustainability is Genetic progress . This can lead to things like reduction in animal diseases and suffering, less use of antibiotics, less production of methane, more protein from fewer animals, resulting in less environmental impact and ensuring our animals are resilient to climates and cultures.

We believe it is our responsibility as part of the larger food system to help farmers raise the healthiest animals around the world for sustainable production of meat and milk. We also continue to reduce the environmental impact of our own operations. We are committed to a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas (‘GHG’) emissions by 2030 and becoming a Net Zero emissions business by 2050.

Sustainable genetics are at the forefront of our UK De Novo program. De Novo Genetics has had a clear mission right from the start: develop elite and differentiated Holstein genetics for Genus ABS customers around the world. De Novo continues with this mission to deliver profit from genetic progress including harnessing science to improve sustainability.

The graph shows “Lifetime Carbon Footprint of Genus ABS sire’s daughters”. This was recently developed by Genus ABS scientists and shows a very positive trend that the genetics we are trying to create within Genus ABS (and therefore the De Novo programme) are not only more profitable but also more sustainable. As you can see on the graph there is a very positive trend towards higher Lifetime Net Merit $ and the lifetime carbon footprint of cattle.

The picture is of De Novo HOLIDAY. HOLIDAY belongs to the early group of UK De Novo donors, she is sired by HONDA and traces back to the legendary Sully Shottle MAY. HOLIDAY was selected as a De Novo UK donor and has made a great impact on our program. We currently have two young bulls from her that are just starting to be collected. De Novo RHAPSODY is a Grande Rio son with a very exciting £PLI of 874, RHAPSODY is currently being used as a mating sire. Another bull from Holiday is De Novo RYDEN, sired by RAPTOR he is currently the highest SCI bull we have in the UK at £SCI 584! On the female side we are currently working or have worked with daughters sired by HEROIC and Grande RIO.