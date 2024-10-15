Swann attends Rural Crime Matters briefing at Westminster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Countryside Alliance event, Rural Crime Matters, highlighted the significant impact rural crime has on agricultural and rural families. Unfortunately, 44 per cent of people in rural areas have felt intimidated by criminality or criminals in the past year, livestock theft has risen 8.7 per cent since 2022, and 33 per cent of farmers have been affected by fly-tipping.
Following the briefing, Robin Swann MP said: “Rural crime has a terrible impact on the livelihoods and well-being of our rural and farming communities.
“This impact needs to be acknowledged and addressed by the government and by local policing.
“The recent rise in fly-tipping, vehicle and livestock theft, and intimidation highlighted by the Countryside Alliance is alarming and makes clear the importance of their calls.”
The Countryside Alliance, at the briefing, called for the overhaul of how police prioritise rural crime, call on the police to implement strategies which foster collaboration and rebuild trust, for the police to respond to all rural communities committed, and greater support for dedicated rural crimes teams.