Swatragh venue for next week’s Simmental evening show and sale

The catalogue has attracted an entry of 16 bulls and six females.

Judging gets underway at 5pm and is in the capable hands of Ryan Gilmour from the Gillview Herd based at Dungannon.

The pre-sale show is generously supported by valued sponsor, Eamon McCloskey Contracts Ltd, suppliers of high-quality kitchens and bedroom furniture.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NI Simmental Club's evening show and sale at Swatragh Livestock Market on Friday 6 May, is generously sponsored by Eamon McCloskey Contracts Ltd from Kilrea. Eamon and daughters Shannon and Ciara are pictured with club chairman Keith Nelson. Picture: Mullagh Photograph

The sale will commence at 7.30pm.

Many of the province’s leading herds are represented in the catalogue, including: Belragh, Bridgewater Farm, Corrick, Drumagarner, Drumsamney, Dunrock, Edenbann, Haystar, Hiltonstown, Lisglass, Robgill and Wellbray.

The bulls on offer range in age from October 2020 to April 2021, while the females selling were born between October 2019 and March 2021.

All entries will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale, and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association.

Many of the consigning herds are members of a CHeCS health scheme.

NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club chairman, Keith Nelson, said: “The forthcoming evening sale at Swatragh will give dairy farmers, suckler herd owners and beef producers an opportunity to secure top-quality pedigree bulls, and pedigree and cross-bred females.”

The pedigree bulls and females on offer are progeny of proven AI sires and stock bulls such Shacon Hannibal, Islavale Frontier, Curaheen Bandit, Denizes Exclusive, Monaduff Snorter, Curaheen Dickens, Kilbride Farm Dragoon, Derreen Jack, Seafort Gill, Lisadell King VIP, Edenbann Emperor, Coose Jericho, Kilbride Farm Delboy, the 2014 and 2015 Balmoral Show champion Dermotstown Delboy, Hilstownstown Kramer, Rawbawn Flame, and Newbiemains Interceptor.

The dual-purpose Simmental breed offers numerous characteristics, and boasts tremendous maternal and terminal traits, giving it a competitive edge when it comes to profitability.

Simmental females are fertile, docile, and have great mothering instincts, coupled with plenty of milk; while Simmental progeny have excellent growth rates and are economical to finish.

The ICBF at Tully conducted performance trials on various native and continental breeds, and the Simmental is consistently coming out on top. A recent progeny trial in New Zealand also identified the Simmental for its superior growth rates and eating quality.

Catalogues are available on request from Swatragh Livestock Market Tel. 028 79401246 (opt 5), or email [email protected]

Entries are still being accepted for commercial females sired by a pedigree Simmental bull.