Switching to selective dry cow therapy

Vet Adam (right) and Graham Wilson from Boehringer.

“Looking back, blanket dry cow therapy was absolutely the norm but, with better knowledge and understanding, selective dry cow therapy (SDCT) is a far better option,” he says. “Such routine and widespread use of antibiotics is simply not an option nowadays.”

So how did Adam and colleagues go about persuading clients to embrace a complete change in approach?

“Only education and confidence gained from seeing other, local producers succeed with the approach would compel everyone in the client base to change,” he says. “We were fortunate in that a few well-liked, trusted and respected clients were happy to stand up and say that it had worked for them.”

Looking in more detail at what the vets have learned over this five year period, there are some key tips to share:

Insertion technique – too often, poor infusion technique or rushing leads to problems further down the line.

Dry cow housing – keep it clean. Your dry cows need to be kept as clean as your milkers; scrape passageway and bed the cubicles at least once a day

Calving pen management – post-calving, newly opened teat canals are more at risk of infection

Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water! Don’t stop antibiotic dry cow therapy completely. That is not the objective nor is it a prudent approach; some cows may be suffering from chronic infections that require antibiotics at drying off. Your vet is the best person to advise on what criteria to use to identify infected cows and make treatment decisions in your own herd. For some time now, mastitis experts have recommended teat sealants for every cow, every dry period1.

“We find that the Red Tractor review is a great time to have a sit down meeting and go through a checklist around mastitis management,” Adam Conn adds and cites client, Richard Stevenson’s farm as a good example of a business which has embraced change, with considerable success.

“Richard milks 200 cows through three robot milkers on his farm in North Antrim,” Adam Conn explains.

Richard Stevenson goes on to add: ““We started selective dry cow therapy (SDCT) in the last two years, after hearing about it for a number of years beforehand. We were initially hesitant about taking the plunge as our cows are high-yielding, so we were concerned about leakage post drying off and the problems that come along with that.

“We listened to the advice of our vet team and set a number of protocols in place with regards to cell counts, production at drying off, clinical cases and so on,” he adds. “After two years I can safely say that we will continue to use SDCT and continue to further reduce our antibiotic usage at drying off. We have found no increase in mastitis rates or SCC problems as a result.”

Vet Adam Conn goes on to add that the team on the farm pays a lot of attention to detail – hygiene, infusion technique and dry cow management are a key focus for all.

Practical tips from Richard Stevenson’s farm:

We wear clean gloves (when possible a new pair per cow)

We pre-dip with a dedicated pre-dip product then clean the whole teat well

We then use surgical spirit and cotton wool to prepare the teat for infusion

Infuse the Ubroseal® Blue tube carefully while pinching the base of the teat

Post-dip the teats with a chlorhexidine based dip

We then let the cows stand still for 30 mins before moving to dry cow housing

We aim to spend 10-15 mins per cow on preparation and infusion - this is key to cleanliness as when things are rushed, mistakes happen.

Ubroseal® Blue’s new to easier-to-see blue colour could help with teat sealant administration and removal. The new blue colour helps to differentiate traces of teat sealant from mastitis clots and could help to highlight if traces are getting through to the milk filters.