Switchover date for new livestock identification tag codes extended

​DAERA has extended the switchover date when ‘UK’ prefix livestock tags can no longer be used to 30 June 2025.

From that date, only ‘XI’ prefix tags can be used on newborn cattle, sheep and goats. New ‘XI’ prefixed livestock tags have been available to purchase from tag suppliers since June. Existing stocks of ‘UK’ tags held by livestock keepers can, however, continue to be used alongside the new ‘XI’ prefix tags until the switchover date.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “We have listened to concerns raised by industry that the provisional switchover date of January 2025 was too early and didn’t allow livestock keepers sufficient time to use up stocks of ‘UK’ tags. We appreciate the financial impact on keepers who currently hold large quantities of ‘UK’ tags, which would become obsolete on the switchover date, and we are therefore pleased to announce an extension of this date until 30 June 2025.”

DAERA continues to recommend that ‘XI’ prefixed tags are applied to all newborn animals, particularly if it is likely that the animal will be exported in the future, otherwise they may have to be re-identified prior to export. Exporters to continental Europe are advised that all livestock must be identified with the new ‘XI’ tags prior to their export. Any such animals previously tagged with ‘UK’ tags must be re-identified with ‘XI’ tags. For cattle this must be done under veterinary supervision.

More information, including a set of Q&As is available from the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/introduction-identification-registration-and-movement-animals. (Pic: Stock Image)

Exporters to Ireland are advised that from 30 June 2025, all sheep must be identified with the new ‘XI’ tags prior to their export. Any such sheep previously tagged with ‘UK’ tags must be re-identified with ‘XI’ tags. However, cattle identified with ‘UK’ tags prior to 30 June 2025 can still be exported to Ireland after this date without being re-identified with XI tags.

For all animals identified in NI with ‘UK’ tags prior to 30 June 2025, which are remaining within the UK, there is no requirement to re-identify any such animals as a result of the implementation of ‘XI’ tags.

Visit https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/introduction-identification-registration-and-movement-animals for more information.