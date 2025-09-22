Take a Wander through a Woodland Wonderland at Ards Puppet Festival!

Lila Rose with some of the Clydebuilt puppets that will be on display in a special exhibition at Ards Puppet Festival on October 26-27.

THE much-loved Ards Puppet Festival returns this October – and it’s more magical than ever!

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Step into a world of imagination at Ards Arts Centre, Newtownards, on Sunday and Monday, October 26-27, for two fun-filled days of puppetry, performance and creativity for all ages.

Expect world-class performances, hands-on puppet-making workshops, a fascinating puppet exhibition, and the enchanting Woodland Wonderland, where curious creatures are waiting to meet you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, this year’s programme is bursting with highlights. Sea Legs Puppet Theatre brings Tales from the Farmyard, a delightful mix of classic tales including The Little Red Hen and Stone Soup, complete with live music and beautifully crafted puppets. They also present Edward Lear’s Dream, a fantastical journey through Lear’s famous poems with innovative staging and a brand-new musical score.

From Lempen Puppet Theatre, enjoy Flotsam & Jetsam, a hopeful story of two castaways learning to work together, Penny and the Far Thing, a charming seasonal tale set on a penny farthing bicycle, and The Fisher and His Wife, a Grimm Brothers’ favourite told with flair and wit.

Beyond the stage, explore the enchanting Woodland Wonderland with HandMade Theatre’s loveable creatures, laugh along with It’s Bee-Hind You Professor Queen-Bee (a Punch and Judy show with a green twist), marvel at the tiny feats of the Flea Circus, and discover treasures from decades of performance in the Clydebuilt Puppet Exhibition. Kids (and adults!) can even make their own woodland animal puppets to take home in our fun drop-in workshops.

Speaking about the Festival, Amy McKelvey, Community Arts Development Officer at Ards and North Down Borough Council, said: “We are so excited for our annual festival full of wonderful puppet shows and activities for young people at Ards Arts Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is always such a fun event and a fabulous way to engage with our young audiences and their families. There are many highlights, loads to do and lots of opportunities to interact with incredible puppets and amazing puppeteers – we can’t wait to welcome our audiences!”

With a lively mix of ticketed performances and free activities, Ards Puppet Festival is the perfect chance to embrace the joy of puppetry, storytelling and play in a creative, family-friendly atmosphere.

Ards Puppet Festival takes place on Sunday-Monday, October 26-27, 11am-4pm, in Ards Arts Centre, Conway Square, Newtownards.

Explore the full programme and book tickets at https://puppetfestival.andculture.org.uk/whats-on