Take advantage of top Cogent genetics

The power of Cogent’s proven stud shines through with the bulls it has on offer ahead of next week’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 9:19 am

A sire that needs no introduction is EDG RUBICON, having already made his mark across the world as the former number 1 gTPI sire before gaining a proof which sees him remaining at 14th in the UK rankings for Type Merit at +2.4.

RUBICON is one of Mogul’s highest-ranking sons and is out of Sandy-Valley Robust Ruby, a daughter of Sandy-Valley Plane Sapphire, the dam of other successful bulls such as Sandy-Valley Saloon.

On the Productive Lifetime Index (£PLI) rankings RUBICON still features within the top 25 bulls at £620. Much of the profit generated by RUBICON daughters is a result of the huge 79.5kg of combined fat and protein (CFP) he offers. When considered on a percentage basis, even with a generous PTA for milk of 639kg his fat PTA is a huge +0.29%.

Hartford Rubi TAZ

As well as RUBICON himself, two outstanding sons are included in Cogent’s offer. The first is Mr DDS RUBI-HAZE. Expect daughters of RUBI-HAZE to be balanced and productive with low cell counts, he also adds teat length with a PTA of +1.77.

RUBI-HAZE brings high fertility at +5.8 which means daughters are expected to get in-calf on average three-and-a-half days sooner than daughters of an average bull with a score for Fertility Index of 0.

Hartford Rubi TAZ is also by RUBICON, but this time out of No-Fla Oak Takima, a daughter of Pine-Tree Altaoak.

TAZ mirrors the excellent Legs and Feet composite score of his father at +1.90, which is a result of his outstanding PTA for locomotion of +2.14, combined with moderately straight legs (-1.37) and a steep foot angle (+1.29).

Daughter of Rubicon Antoinette de Château Lebrun

The udder conformation of TAZ daughters means they are also suitable for robot milking with increased teat length (+2.0) and conveniently positioned teats.

EDG Bob CYPRUS is the final bull in the line-up. By Roylane Bookem Bob, he is out of the world-famous Cosmopolitan family from Larcrest. His dam, Larcrest Centrepiece is also the dam of the EX95-classified, Wiltor Silver Centerpiece which sold for 43,000gns in 2019.

One of CYPRUS’ outstanding traits is his Fertility Index which at +8.3 means you can expect daughters to get in-calf nearly five days sooner than the average.

He also offers over 55kg CFP and a £PLI of £573, meaning his daughters are predicted to produce £573 more profit over their lifetime than daughters of a bull with a £PLI of £0.

To take advantage of the outstanding genetics on offer, make sure you visit Cogent at the ringside on stand EK71 at the Royal Ulster Winter Fair on Thursday December 9 or call your local Cogent Genetic Consultant.