Take advantage of top Cogent genetics

A sire that needs no introduction is EDG RUBICON, having already made his mark across the world as the former number 1 gTPI sire before gaining a proof which sees him remaining at 14th in the UK rankings for Type Merit at +2.4.

RUBICON is one of Mogul’s highest-ranking sons and is out of Sandy-Valley Robust Ruby, a daughter of Sandy-Valley Plane Sapphire, the dam of other successful bulls such as Sandy-Valley Saloon.

On the Productive Lifetime Index (£PLI) rankings RUBICON still features within the top 25 bulls at £620. Much of the profit generated by RUBICON daughters is a result of the huge 79.5kg of combined fat and protein (CFP) he offers. When considered on a percentage basis, even with a generous PTA for milk of 639kg his fat PTA is a huge +0.29%.

Hartford Rubi TAZ

As well as RUBICON himself, two outstanding sons are included in Cogent’s offer. The first is Mr DDS RUBI-HAZE. Expect daughters of RUBI-HAZE to be balanced and productive with low cell counts, he also adds teat length with a PTA of +1.77.

RUBI-HAZE brings high fertility at +5.8 which means daughters are expected to get in-calf on average three-and-a-half days sooner than daughters of an average bull with a score for Fertility Index of 0.

Hartford Rubi TAZ is also by RUBICON, but this time out of No-Fla Oak Takima, a daughter of Pine-Tree Altaoak.

TAZ mirrors the excellent Legs and Feet composite score of his father at +1.90, which is a result of his outstanding PTA for locomotion of +2.14, combined with moderately straight legs (-1.37) and a steep foot angle (+1.29).

Daughter of Rubicon Antoinette de Château Lebrun

The udder conformation of TAZ daughters means they are also suitable for robot milking with increased teat length (+2.0) and conveniently positioned teats.

EDG Bob CYPRUS is the final bull in the line-up. By Roylane Bookem Bob, he is out of the world-famous Cosmopolitan family from Larcrest. His dam, Larcrest Centrepiece is also the dam of the EX95-classified, Wiltor Silver Centerpiece which sold for 43,000gns in 2019.

One of CYPRUS’ outstanding traits is his Fertility Index which at +8.3 means you can expect daughters to get in-calf nearly five days sooner than the average.

He also offers over 55kg CFP and a £PLI of £573, meaning his daughters are predicted to produce £573 more profit over their lifetime than daughters of a bull with a £PLI of £0.