Take your degree to the next level with CAFRE

The Master’s in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise qualification is offered in collaboration with Queen’s University Belfast. The course is suited to those who have completed an Honour’s Degree and wish to develop their business management and communication skills with a view to progressing their career, particularly in the agri-food or rural sectors.

The college is hosting a Postgraduate Courses Information Evening on Thursday, 16th June. The event will be broadcast at 7pm from the Discover CAFRE Facebook page. You will hear from staff, current students and graduates about the agri-food business courses. Join online to discover where a Master’s qualification could take your career.

The course can be completed on a full-time basis or part-time basis. Course content is designed to meet the needs of those aspiring or working in the agri-food or rural business sectors. Topics covered on the programme include; business communication, change management and innovation management.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graduates from the Master’s programme have gained positions in the agri-food and rural business sector, government departments and local councils. Typical career roles for graduates include; marketing, human resources, communication, training and management.

Whether you want to add to your qualifications portfolio, change your career direction, or develop confidence to grasp new opportunities, study for a Master’s through Loughry Campus, Cookstown.