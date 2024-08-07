Tánaiste and Minister Noonan release four White-tailed Eagle chicks at Killarney National Park

Tánaiste Michéal Martin TD, along with Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD, this week released four White-tailed eagle chicks back into the wild at Killarney National Park.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chicks are the first of twenty-seven to be released in various locations around the country over the coming weeks, as part of an ongoing NPWS programme to reintroduce this once extinct species back to Ireland.

Speaking at Killarney National Park, the Tánaiste said: “It is a remarkable experience to witness these majestic birds in their natural habitat here at Killarney National Park. I’ve been following this reintroduction programme with real interest since the first chicks were released here at the Park in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The White-tailed Eagle is an important part of our biodiversity, but also our heritage. Their reappearance in our skies is a source of wonder and interest for local and international visitors to Killarney National Park.

A newly fledged Juvenile White Tailed Eagle, finding 'his wings' on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park. The resident Adult White Tailed Eagle pair breed successfully again this year since becoming adults. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***/FOR NPWS

“I would like to thank the NPWS staff, landowners and international partners from Norway for their work on the programme. We are all invested in the survival of these rare and beautiful birds, and have a part to play in keeping them safe.”

Once native to Ireland, the White-tailed Eagle became extinct in the nineteenth century.

The White-tailed Eagle is a bird of prey, and plays an important part in protecting our biodiversity. Since 2007 NPWS has been working with international partners, landowners and communities to reintroduce this iconic species to Irish skies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of phase two of this reintroduction project, a number of chicks are being brought over to Ireland from Norway.

Tánaiste Michéal Martin TD, along with Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD, with Director General National Parks and WIldlife Service (NPWS) Niall Ó Donnchú, Divisional Manager, Eamonn Meskell, has released four White-tailed eagle chicks back into the wild at Killarney National Park. The chicks are the first of twenty-seven to be released in various locations around the country over the coming weeks, as part of an ongoing NPWS programme to reintroduce this once extinct species back to Ireland. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

They are cared for in safe and secure locations until they are ready to be released.

Minister Noonan said: “This Programme is one of a number of NPWS initiatives underway to restore our biodiversity. This is the second phase of this reintroduction project, and we now have evidence of White-tailed Eagles breeding in counties further afield - from the south of the island in Cork right up to Donegal.

“Killarney is a special place for the White-tailed Eagle. This year, in Killarney National Park, two chicks have successfully fledged for the fourth year in a row.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the chicks are fitted with satellite tags so that their movements can be tracked as they disperse and establish in new areas. The chicks are vulnerable to external factors such as adverse weather conditions, avian influenza and disease, and illegal poisonings.

Tánaiste Michéal Martin TD, along with Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD, with Divisional Manager National Parks and WIldlife Service (NPWS) Eamonn Meskell, has released four White-tailed eagle chicks back into the wild at Killarney National Park. The chicks are the first of twenty-seven to be released in various locations around the country over the coming weeks, as part of an ongoing NPWS programme to reintroduce this once extinct species back to Ireland. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Niall Ó Donnchú, director general with the NPWS, said: “This reintroduction programme really is a flagship initiative for NPWS, as it reflects so many elements of our conservation work – time and care, using science and best practice, combined with strong community engagement and partnership.”

Eamonn Meskell, divisional manager NPWS, Killarney National Park, said: “All of us at Killarney National Park welcome the White-tailed eagles returning to nest, breed and fledge their chicks.

“The park provides the perfect nesting habitat, with its old, tall oak and pine trees, quiet surroundings and an ample supply of fish available in the lakes for their survival.”