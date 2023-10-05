Tandragee man handed five-year sentence for offences including cruelty to children
Andrew Greenlee was sentenced to five years. He will serve two years and six months in prison and two years and six months on licence.
Detective Chief Inspector Leah Crothers commented: “Andrew Greenlee was cruel and violent, and put these children through a horrific ordeal.
“We commend their bravery in coming forward and supporting our investigation to bring their abuser to justice.
“The Police Service of Northern Ireland take reports of child abuse extremely seriously. We have a team of dedicated detectives in our Child Abuse Investigation Unit (CAIU) who will robustly investigate all reports and who remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes.
“If you are concerned that a child may be being neglected or abused in any way, please come forward to police by calling 101, or in an emergency 999.”