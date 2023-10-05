Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Greenlee was sentenced to five years. He will serve two years and six months in prison and two years and six months on licence.

Detective Chief Inspector Leah Crothers commented: “Andrew Greenlee was cruel and violent, and put these children through a horrific ordeal.

“We commend their bravery in coming forward and supporting our investigation to bring their abuser to justice.

A 35-year-old man from the Tandragee area was sentenced at Newry Crown Court for nine offences including cruelty to children, common assault and criminal damage. (Pic: stock image)

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland take reports of child abuse extremely seriously. We have a team of dedicated detectives in our Child Abuse Investigation Unit (CAIU) who will robustly investigate all reports and who remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes.