Tartan tales from Belfast’s Sandy Row

Kiltmaking apprentice Claire, Grahame Harris and his mother Kim outside their kilt shop on Sandy Row in Belfast. Tartan Tales begins on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland on Sunday, January 19, at 10pm.

A NEW two-part series for BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland enters a unique world of tartan and meets the team behind a kilt shop on Belfast’s Sandy Row.

In episode one of Tartan Tales, on Sunday, January 19, at 10pm, tradition and passion come together to create more than just garments. This team’s craft connects people to their heritage.

Run by Grahame Harris and his mother, Kim, the shop has become a go to destination for Ulster-Scots communities, for whom the wearing of tartan is an outward celebration of identity.

Viewers will also meet Samir, a highly skilled tailor from Syria, who is known for his precision, and the team’s youngest member and kiltmaker-in-training, Claire, who seeks out every opportunity to learn more about this venerable craft and develop her skills.

This is a hectic year for the shop. Along with keeping their regular customers kitted out, the team prepares for an Ulster-Scots wedding, where different family tartans take pride of place in a ceremony to honour tradition and celebrate love. Grahame is also on hand to make the last minute uniform adjustments for the Campbell College Pipe Band as they prepare for Burns Night festivities.

In episode two, Claire’s kiltmaking apprenticeship takes a significant leap forward with the arrival of consultant kiltmaker Tracey from Scotland. With Tracey’s expert guidance, Claire’s skills are honed as she learns new and more advanced techniques.

Meanwhile, Grahame is tasked with helping the town of Donaghadee create its own unique tartan. Turning to the local primary school, he invites the children to get creative with their designs. Their contributions will hopefully help shape the town’s tartan, fostering a shared sense of pride and identity within the local community.

Kim, always busy at the shop, takes a well-earned break to attend the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow where she catches up with some familiar faces, and cheers on her customers in a number of different competitions.

The shop faces a unique challenge when a four-legged customer walks through the door. Will his outfit be ready in time for Belfast’s first ever Tartan day dander? The team play a pivotal role in preparations for this unique event, when musicians and supporters take to the street wearing something tartan before gathering at Belfast’s City Hall for a special Tartan Tea.

Tartan Tales is made for BBC Northern Ireland by Triplevision Productions, filmed by Gerard Stratton and produced by Eamon Devlin, with support from the Northern Ireland Screen Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund.