Tasty twist on the premium water scene

CLEARER Twist has launched a premium mixer range in a drive to grow its local and export business.

Three new mixers – Clearer Twist Premium Tonic, Clearer Twist French Pink and Clearer Twist Ginger Ale – are the outcome of almost two years in development.

Produced by the same company that introduced Larne-based Clearer Water, a social impact company that champions a diverse and inclusive workforce and ethical processing, Clearer Twist is ready to hit hotels, bars and restaurants across Northern Ireland, Cyprus and Turkey this summer.

Crafted with high alkaline content, Clearer Twist also offers reduced sugar and calories without “compromising on the pure, refreshing, and delightful taste it delivers”.

Founder, global chief executive/co-chairman Ross Lazaroo-Hood and founder, co-chairman Sitki Gelmen, led the creation of Clearer Twist.

Drawing from their extensive knowledge of the beverage industry, they saw the need for the ultimate mixer and invested heavily in product development and marketing to bring their vision to life.

Inspired by their respective cultures, they designed Clearer Twist in Northern Ireland and springs from Turkey, resulting in a mixer that can be enjoyed on its own or combined with premium spirits to create a naturally sweet alcoholic beverage.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood said: “We know the premium mixer industry is a busy market, but our significant investment in product development and marketing represents our unwavering commitment to revolutionise the drinking experience for consumers in Ireland, Great Britain and now into Europe.

“Clearer Twist is poised to set new standards with its exquisite taste, reduced sugar content, and dedication to uncompromising quality. We are proud to introduce a mixer that surpasses expectations and delivers pure enjoyment. As we at Clearer Twist say, ‘Twist Pour Enjoy’.”

Clearer Twist offers a range of flavours, including Clearer Twist Premium Tonic; Clearer Twist French Pink; and Clearer Twist Ginger Ale, which was originally created in Belfast in the 19th century.