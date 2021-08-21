Tax update: changes for sole traders and partnerships

The government intends to reform basis periods for income tax for individuals carrying on a trade or profession and partners in trading partnership.

It will mainly affect business which do not prepare accounts to the 31 March or 5 April, and those that are in the early years of a trade.

The proposals involve moving from the ‘current year’ basis to a tax year basis, meaning that business profits will be calculated for the tax year rather for the period of account (i.e., their accounting year) ending in the tax year. Moving to the tax years basis period will require unincorporated businesses to report for the 6 April – 5 April tax year for trading purposes, regardless of their actual period of account.

Businesses with non-tax year periods of account will be required to apportion profits or losses across periods of account to adjust their results to the tax year basis.The tax year of transition will be 6 April 2022 to 5 April 2023.

In 2022-23 continuing businesses will be taxable on their profits in the current year basis (i.e., for the 12 months to their accounting date in 2022 – 23), plus the period up to 5 April 2023. Depending on the accounting year of the business, this could bring almost up to two years profits into charge for the year; businesses with a 30 April year end could be particularly impacted.

Given that this could lead to a significantly increased tax bill, the proposals provide for the excess tax liability to be spread over a period of five tax years to mitigate the cashflow impact.

In the short-term, while the rules may simplify certain technical and practical matters, sole traders and partnerships that do not prepare their accounts to the 31 March/ 05 April will need to consider the impact of the proposed changes on their Cash Flow, particularly for the transitional year 2022-23.

The impacts may be particularly challenging for farm sole traders and partnerships with substantial profits, and with the proposal to be implemented from next tax year, the impacts need to be considered and prepared for quickly.