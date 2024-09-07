MP Carla Lockhart and DUP party colleague and member of the NI Assembly Agriculture Committee, Michelle McIlveen MLA, were welcomed this week to UFU headquarters in Belfast to discuss a number of critical priorities facing the province’s agri-food sector.

One of the main topics on the agenda was bovine TB.

Ms Lockhart said: “Bovine TB is a complex disease which has devastating consequences for family farms and the agri-food economy. Compensation is a constant strain on the public purse and it’s obvious that current protocols and a dated skin test aren’t doing enough to combat the problem, let alone eradicate it.

“The new Westminster Government has accepted the challenge to eradicate TB by 2038. It is time for new tactics and a more robust and structured plan, coupled with more accurate testing and earlier detection of this decimating disease.

UFU president William Irvine, deputy president Glenn Cuddy, and parlimentary officer Alexander Kinnear, welcomed Michelle McIlveen MLA and Carla Lockhart MP to UFU Headquarters. (Pic: Freelance)

Ms McIlveen, who is a member of Stormont’s Agriculture committee, welcomed the government’s recently launched TB eradication strategy which includes plans to develop a cattle vaccine: “Agriculture is a key player in the local economy and it’s vital that we do everything we can to safeguard the province’s livestock industry. As a devolved government, the Stormont Executive is responsible for its own policy in the fight against bTB. Existing practices need to be revised urgently.

“In March 2022 former Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots unveiled a new bTB Eradication Strategy. His detailed proposal was designed to put Northern Ireland on a path to reduce and eventually eradicate this disease which has decimated cattle herds for decades.”

Carla Lockhart MP added: “We are well aware there is no quick fix when it comes to bTB, but the groundwork has already been done and I am calling for the Stormont Assembly and DAERA Minister Andrew Muir to implement the strategy outlined by the former Agriculture Minister.”

The backlog of planning applications lodged by farmers was also discussed. Currently only three per cent of land in Northern Ireland is eligible for development.

Carla Lockhart MP said: “Applications for farm development, relating to both new buildings and the replacement of existing sheds, has come to a halt in Northern Ireland because of inflexible and overzealous rules. I appreciate government agencies are committed to reducing ammonia emissions from agriculture, but progressive farmers and agri-food manufacturers are caught in the middle of bureaucracy and moving goal posts.”

She added: “Enabling farmers to upgrade and enhance farm infrastructure will improve animal welfare, increase farm safety and meet environmental standards.”

Ms Lockhart continued: “Existing regulations, especially those surrounding intensive farming enterprises such as pigs and poultry, is leaving farmers angry and frustrated. The current situation is counterproductive and has no regard for the mental well-being of farmers and the livelihood of family-run enterprise or the agri-food supply chain.”

The DUP elected representatives gave their assurance that they would continue to press the UK government to deliver a solution to secure the availability of veterinary drugs in NI, following the post Brexit ‘grace period’ which expires at the end of December 2025.

Carla Lockhart said: “It is alarming to think that over 50 per cent of veterinary drugs, including vaccines and antibiotics used on a daily basis across all sectors of the industry, could be made inaccessible in Northern Ireland. This would be catastrophic and will cause significant implications for animal health and welfare, as well as the economy.”