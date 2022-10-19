The TB Eradication Partnership was established as an independent advisory body to provide advice to DAERA and the Minister for Agriculture on an eradication strategy for bovine TB.

They have spent considerable time over the past four years providing input and advice to the development of the strategy. The strategy has been co-designed with stakeholders, using scientific evidence and benchmarked against other jurisdictions to ensure the best possible approach.

Representatives from DAERA and farming organisations will attend the bTB Eradication Strategy Information Roadshows to explain how the badger removal programme will operate and what role farmers will have.

The TB eradication Partnership is hosting information roadshows, beginning next week, to help farmers learn more about the strategy and, specifically, how the badger removal programme will be delivered.

The first of these sessions will take place at 7.30pm on 24 October in the CAFRE Campus - 2 Mullaghmeen Road, Levaghy, Enniskillen BT74 4GF.

The full list of dates and venues is listed below. To register for this, or any of the sessions, please email [email protected]

24 October – CAFRE Campus Enniskillen (2 Mullaghmeen Road, Levaghy, Enniskillen BT74 4GF)

27 October – La Mon Hotel (41 Gransha Road, Belfast BT23 5RF)

2 November – CAFRE Campus Loughry Cookstown (Dungannon Road, Cookstown BT80 9AA)

3 November – CAFRE Campus Greenmount (Tirgany Road, Antrim, BT41 4PU)

9 November – Armagh City Hotel (2 Friary Road, Armagh BT60 4FR)

10 November – Royal Court Hotel (233 Ballybogey Road, Portrush BT56 8NF)

A spokesperson said: “Implementing this bTB Eradication Strategy will take courage, compromise, the support of farmers and the broader farming industry. There is also a need for on-going scientific research into this complex disease. We will also need the support of political parties and the assembly to ensure effective delivery.