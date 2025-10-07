Teagasc launches new NFS Farm Enterprise Data Dashboards

Teagasc has launched its National Farm Survey (NFS) Farm Enterprise Data Dashboards, a new online tool to provide farmers, advisors and policymakers with clear insights into the economic performance of Ireland’s main farm enterprises.

The dashboards present key farm population data in an accessible format, making it easier than ever to track performance across Irish dairy, cattle, sheep and tillage enterprises. Users can quickly explore data on output prices, production costs, profit margins and aspects of farm enterprise technical performance. With over a decade’s worth of data included, users can make comparisons across enterprises as well as reviewing trends over time.

Teagasc has also published its Farm Enterprise Factsheets for 2024, providing insights into the financial and technical performance of a range of farm enterprises. The data behind the Enterprise Factsheets and the Dashboards come from farms participating in the Teagasc National Farm Survey.

Commenting on the launch of the dashboard, head of agricultural economics at Teagasc, Trevor Donnellan, said: “The Farm Enterprise Dashboard represents an important development in making it easier for users to explore reliable data relating to Irish agriculture. By providing accessible and reliable information, this tool will help inform better decision-making on farms and at the policy level.”

A series of further dashboards are due for release in the coming weeks, covering fertiliser use, farm sustainability and other key agricultural data.

Commenting on the launch, Teagasc director, Professor Frank O’ Mara said: “The Farm Enterprise Dashboards build on Teagasc’s commitment to transparency, evidence-based research, and our continuing support to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of Irish agriculture. They will also serve as a valuable resource for researchers, industry stakeholders, and policymakers in understanding the dynamics of Irish farming today.

The launch coincides with the publication of the final results of the 2024 National Farm Survey. The results confirm the strong increase in income across the main farm enterprises in Ireland in 2024 which was flagged in the preliminary results published earlier this year.

The Farm Enterprise Dashboards and the Teagasc Enterprise Factsheets for 2024 are now available to view at https://teagasc.ie/publications/national-farm-survey-enterprise-factsheets-2024/

The Farm Enterprise Factsheets include:

The National Farm Survey Final Report for 2024 is available at https://teagasc.ie/publications/national-farm-survey-2024/