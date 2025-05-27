Teagasc Moorepark’25 dairy open day confirmed for early July

The Teagasc Moorepark dairy open day will take place on Wednesday, 2nd July 2025.

The theme of the open day is ‘Innovating for the Future’, and is proudly sponsored by FBD Insurance, with additional support from Ornua and Allied Irish Bank.

The dairy industry has been through transformational change in the past 10 years since the removal of milk quotas. The pent-up capacity for growth was released, and milk solids output has almost doubled. The growth of the dairy industry, which began in 2011, coincided with financial challenges in the Irish economy. Over the past 15 years, the Irish dairy industry has withstood a global pandemic, war on the continent of Europe and more recently global financial trade barriers. Since 2022, the dairy industry has entered a new phase of consolidation.

Teagasc director, Professor Frank O Mara said: “It is important that we take time to reflect and plan for the next phase of development for the Irish dairy industry. The industry must continue to align with EU and national policy objectives, with a particular focus on lowering carbon emissions, enhancing animal welfare, improving water and air quality and enhancing biodiversity. At the same time, dairy farms must generate financially rewarding career opportunities with a favourable work-life balance.”

Providing business models that encourage and reward young, enthusiastic, and well-trained people to enter and prosper in the industry is essential for its future sustainability. A clear pathway for these prospective dairy farmers to achieve their goals is needed to ensure that they are attracted into the industry.

Michael Berkery, chairman FBD Trust said: “At FBD, we’re proud to partner with Teagasc in supporting the 2025 Moorepark open day. We recognise the vital role events like the open day play in fostering knowledge, innovation, and collaboration within the farming community.

“Knowledge sharing and education around best practise and new technologies are critical to empower dairy farmers to build innovative, sustainable businesses for the future.

“The Moorepark open day provides an invaluable opportunity for farmers and industry leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and explore the latest advancements in dairy production, all while shaping the future of Irish agriculture.”

Pictured at the launch of Moorepark'25, the main Teagasc Dairy Open Day in 2025 are; Professor Laurence Shalloo, Teagasc head of the animal and grassland research and innovation programme, Jeanne Kelly, Ornua, Dave Fitzgerald, Ornua, Noel Grealish TD, Minister of State with special responsibility for research, Liam Woulfe, Teagasc Authority, Martin Heydon TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Berkery, chairman FBD Trust, Maureen O'Meara, FBD, Donal Whelton, AIB, Dr Emer Kennedy, Teagasc senior research officer, Professor Frank O'Mara, director Teagasc and Professor Pat Dillon, Teagasc director of research. Picture: O'Gorman Photography

Speaking at the launch of the open day, Professor Laurence Shalloo, head of the animal and grassland, research and innovation programme, said: “Dairy farms and dairy farming are consistently one of the most profitable agricultural enterprises reported by the Teagasc National Farm Survey.

“A strong recovery in Family Farm Income occurred in 2024 following a very challenging year in 2023. A strong performance is expected in 2025 with to-date a favourable spring, strong milk prices as well as strong cull cow and calf prices.

“The dairy industry has a consistent track record of innovation in areas for example around the uptake of the EBI, the uptake of white and red clover at farm level, the use of sexed semen, and the use of high DBI bulls to increase the beef merit of non-replacement dairy calves from the dairy herd.

“This level of innovation and technology adoption will be key to addressing the challenges of cost control, generational renewal, improved water quality and lowering greenhouse gas emissions as the industry moves forward.

“The dairy industry has consistently responded in a positive manner to challenges in the past, and I am sure it will face the current challenges with the same focus. Moorepark’25 will provide the pathway and support to farm families to address these challenges while embracing the opportunities.”

Demonstrations and workshops on grazing management, reseeding, low emission slurry spreading, fertiliser type, white clover swards, calibration of fertiliser spreaders, farm infrastructure, manure storage options, body condition scoring, milk quality, calf rearing, genetics, and health and safety will take place throughout the day. There will be a particular focus on TB and TB control at farm level demonstrated on the day.

Discussion forums at the open day will take place around cost control and growth opportunities for dairy farm businesses, from a national and international perspective. A number of topics will be discussed at the Ornua forum area including market updates, milk quality as well as an industry forum to discuss future challenges and opportunities for the industry as a whole.

Teagasc Moorepark’25 will be an informative event for those with an interest in the Irish dairy industry. A comprehensive booklet will be provided. Admission and parking is free, no booking necessary. Gates open from 8.30am and the event closes at 5pm.

For more information on the open day and for regular updates in the weeks leading up to the event visit www.teagasc.ie/moorepark25