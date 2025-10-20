Teagasc offers must-attend training for farmers eyeing new business ventures

This autumn, Teagasc is rolling out its Farm Business Options Training Programme across the country, offering farmers and farm family members the chance to diversify their enterprises and explore new business opportunities.

The programme is delivered in collaboration with Local Enterprise Offices, providing accessible, locally relevant training throughout the autumn months.

The training is designed for those seeking to improve farm income, or branch into fresh ventures such as renewable energy, artisan food production, organic farming, and rural tourism. It offers practical guidance on business planning, connects participants with mentors, and links them with agencies that can provide ongoing support.

Workshops feature guest farmers who have successfully diversified their enterprises, along with Teagasc and industry specialists ready to answer questions. These sessions also offer valuable networking opportunities.

Attendance is free, but spaces are limited and must be booked in advance.

Due to demand, additional courses may be added to accommodate more participants.

If a course is not scheduled in your area, you can express interest in future sessions focused on topics entrepreneurs want to explore.

Confirmed courses scheduled across the country:

See https://teagasc.ie/rural-economy/rural-development/options-programme/farm-business-options-training-programme/ for updates on above courses and events.

Commenting on the Farm Business Options training programme’s impact, Teagasc energy and rural development specialist, Barry Caslin said: “Teagasc is dedicated to supporting farmers in exploring new business avenues and adding value to their enterprises.

“The Farm Business Options programme fosters rural development, promotes sustainable land use, and drives economic growth.

“By investing in farmers’ education and providing support networks, we facilitate meaningful change and innovation in the agricultural sector.”

Fintan Phelan, head of farm management and rural development in Teagasc, added: “This programme is part of Teagasc’s core strategy to help farmers diversify and thrive.

“The training opportunities are crucial for enhancing farm income, introducing new business ideas, and promoting continuous improvement and sustainability.

“By connecting farmers with local business support agencies and mentors, we lay the groundwork for a resilient and prosperous rural economy.”

For more information or to express interest in courses in your region, visit: https://www.teagasc.ie/rural-economy/rural-development/options-programme/