Teagasc scientist to feature on tonight’s 10 Things to Know About on RTÉ One

Tonight’s episode 10 Things to Know About on RTÉ One will feature Teagasc scientist Dr Shivani Pathania features in an episode on ‘Plastic’.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This episode considers the double-edged sword of plastic. Once hailed as a scientific marvel, plastics now pose significant environmental and health risks. This episode investigates the growing evidence of the dangers of chemicals used in plastic manufacturing, such as phthalates and PFAS, and features the researchers tackling these issues with innovative solutions.

We also unwrap the latest developments in fossil fuel free bioplastics that aim to reduce both plastic and food waste, offering hope for a more sustainable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Shivani Pathania, a Teagasc Senior Research Officer on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) funded ‘PECTIPACK’ project and the Taighde Éireann – Research Ireland ‘Leaf No Waste’ project explains: “We are developing sustainable packaging solutions that support a circular economy by transforming waste into valuable products. Our research tackles challenges in agri-food waste disposal and plastic packaging waste. Made from renewable resources, our packaging materials help to reduce food waste and contribute to decarbonising the agri-food sector”.

Presenter Kathriona Devereux, 10 Things to Know About… on RTÉ One (left) with Teagasc’s Shivani Pathania

And in the ‘Curious Chronicles’ segment in this episode, presenter Fergus McAuliffe checks out the film at the very heart of the movie industry.

Tune into Monday’s episode of 10 Things to Know About… Plastic (Monday, 9 December 2024 at 8.30pm on RTÉ One).

For more information on tonight’s episode, please click on this link https://youtu.be/qY4ax8XjpFs