British Equestrian (BEF) and British Dressage (BD) can confirm that, following an official complaint made to the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) on 22 July 2024, Team GB dressage athlete Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn herself from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The complaint outlined allegations of animal welfare misconduct which the FEI will now fully investigate. Miss Dujardin has voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension from the FEI while the investigation takes place.

Both the BEF and BD have also imposed a provisional suspension on Miss Dujardin from all national and international competition pending the outcome of the FEI investigation.

British Equestrian Chief Executive Jim Eyre commented: “As the guardians of equestrian sport, we must uphold the highest standards of equine welfare – the horse’s wellbeing is paramount. We have been in close liaison with the FEI on the matter and will fully comply with any requests to fulfil their investigation and support the robust processes around such complaints. The allegations made are serious and the consequences far reaching but upholding the integrity of our sport remains our priority – we are privileged to enjoy the company of horses; we must never compromise on their wellbeing. We will continue to work with the FEI and Charlotte to complete the process.”

British Dressage Chief Executive Jason Brautigam added: “At British Dressage our commitment is to ‘bring people and horses together in harmony’, and as part of this we constantly strive to achieve the highest standards of horse care. We do not condone any behaviour that goes against our guiding principles and take a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of our equine welfare policies. These historic allegations are deeply upsetting for everyone involved in our sport, but we fully support the FEI investigation and will take any appropriate disciplinary action when this process is complete. Our priority now is to rally behind our athletes and horses representing Team GB in Paris as they take on the responsibility of showcasing the best of our sport on the world stage.”

British Equestrian Performance Director and Team GB Equestrian Team Leader Helen Nicholls said: “Obviously the events of the last 24 hours have been disappointing on many levels for all affected. No one more than Charlotte Dujardin recognises the part welfare holds in sport and as such has done the right thing in stepping down to allow the FEI tribunal to take place in a timely manner. Our focus remains on supporting our athletes to deliver to their potential on the world stage and we look forward to the Games getting underway on Saturday.”