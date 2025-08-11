Teenager Freddie Lea triumphs at CCM Skipton Dorset highlight

Aged just 15, up-and-coming Nidderdale Dorset sheep breeder Freddie Lea clinched his first-ever supreme championship with the first tup he had ever bred at the fourth annual show and sale of Dorset Horn and Poll Dorset sheep staged at CCM Skipton Auction Mart on behalf of the Northern Dorset Breeders Club on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Freddie, of Dacre Top, Pateley Bridge, who established his now 20-strong Braithwaite flock in 2022, was showing for the first time at the Skipton breed highlight and his shearling ram, Braithwaite Goodfellow G771, was first tapped out as winner of its show class, then champion ram and overall supreme by judge Sean Smith, who runs the Derbyshire-based Greenbank Dorset flock.

The September, 2023-born Goodfellow is out a ewe acquired in-lamb from Jess and Maria Odgers, who run the Quarrydale flock in Roughlee, Pendle. By Bennachie Duns D5, he had already made his mark in the exhibition area when placed runner-up in class at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show, where teenager Freddie also shone when standing reserve breed champion with a Braithwaite shearling ewe.

His Skipton title winner made 400gns section top when selling locally to JA Agriculture, Draughton. Freddie is also closely involved with the renowned Cleveland Bay Horse stud run by parents Rob and Catherine Lea, who have themselves bred Great Yorkshire Show champions.

Teenager Freddie Lea with his CCM Skipton Dorset supreme champion.

Back at Skipton, champion female was the first prize ewe lamb from Christina Johnson, who runs the aptly-named Bamburgh flock in the village where she actually farms on the Northumberland coast. Her Bamburgh H1143 is a September, 2024, daughter of Ballytaggart Elite E2719, acquired three years ago from Irish breeder Thomas Wright, Ballymena.

Christina, who first established her flock as a ten-year-old – that’s now over 20 years ago – saw her section champion, out of a home-bred ewe, become the top-priced female when selling at 300gns and going to Derbyshire with Ian Spendlove, Belper.

She also finished runner-up in the same show class with another Ballytaggart Elite gimmer lamb, which made 200gns. The well-utilised Elite was himself up for sale, claiming top price of 300gns among the aged rams when joining the Ward family, Carnforth.

Topping the sale at 600gns was the second prize ram lamb from 2023 and 2024 Skipton supreme champion, Derbyshire’s Sam Driver, Sandy Lane flock, Chisworth, Glossop. His Sandy Lane Humbug H9413 is an October, 2024, son of Ballymaconelly Fury F278, out of a home-bred dam by Burhos Anchor Man A989. The buyer was fellow Northern Club member Alec Steff, Waggoners flock, Burnley.

Teenager Freddie Lea with his CCM Skipton Dorset supreme champion, joined by Christina Johnson and the champion female, and show judge Sean Smith.

Mr Driver, a former Northern Club chairman, also won the shearling ewe show class with his September, 2023, Sandy Lane G868, again by Ballymaconelly Fury, and away at 310gns to returning Cumbrian purchasers Steve and Craig Procter, Selside flock, Kendal.

Shearling ewes peaked at 310gns for the second prize winner from Northern Club secretary Stuart Alderson, Paddock Leach flock, Ainsworth, Bolton. His Paddock Leach Gwen G647, an October, 2023, daughter of Poorton Detonator D452, also joined the Procters.

Stuart also finished first and second in the aged ewe show class with a brace of September, 2022, entries both by home-bred tups, which each sold for joint section top of 260gns. As in 2024, he also won the pen of females show class with a consignment of six ewe lambs making 200gns each.

Alec Steff, Waggoners flock, Burnley, himself took both first and second prizes in the aged ram show class, the red rosette winner, a February, 2023, son of Ballyhamage Cracker C837, topping at 300gns and again joining Ian Spendlove.

Of the remaining ticket winners, Leicestershire’s Charlotte Heaps, Dalby flock, Great Dalby, Melton Mowbray, sold her third prize shearling ewe, a December, 2023, daughter of Stobilee Ewe-belter E42, for 300gns, while long-standing breed stalwart and 2024 female champion Sheila Gray, Burley flock, Burley-in-Wharfedale, made 205gns with her third prize ewe lamb, a November, 2024, daughter of Richhill Fraser F1764, champion male at the 2023 May Fair.

Among the 79 head forward, there was a very good clearance rate for females.

Top prices and averages were: Aged ewes to 260gns, average £273; shearling ewes to 310gns, average £237; ewe lambs to 300gns, average £194; aged rams to 300gns, average £315; shearling rams to 400gns, average £420; ram lambs to 600gns, average £630.