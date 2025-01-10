Tenders invited for 20-year dairy farm tenancy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The New Year is off to a bright start for tenants with four exciting opportunities to take on sizeable lettings in Cornwall, Somerset and Devon announced.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cornwall Council is offering a Farm Business Tenancy (FBT) of up to 20 Years for Trenarry Farm in Truro, while Somerset Council is inviting tenders for two large blocks of arable and pasture.

An 83-acre block of permanent pasture near Sidmouth, in Devon, is also due to hit the market next week. Dairy opportunity

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trenarry extends to 221 acres, and national property consultancy Carter Jonas says it offers an exciting opportunity for someone looking to establish their own farming unit or expand an existing business.

Trenarry extends to 221 acres, and national property consultancy Carter Jonas says it offers an exciting opportunity for someone looking to establish their own farming unit or expand an existing business. (Pic: Freelance)

Chris Anderson, a partner at Carter Jonas, commented: “A 20-year tenancy doesn’t come up very often, so this is a really exciting prospect for someone looking to take the next step in their farming career.

“It would make a great starter dairy farm, and it has some very interesting features, such as an on-farm methane collection system.”

The council has invested heavily in slurry storage and is therefore stipulating that the incoming tenant must continue operating it mostly for milk production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The slurry acts as feedstock for an on-farm biogas processing plant, which is let to Bennamann – a company working with New Holland to develop methane collection and processing. The slurry lagoon provides 2,773m3 of storage.

Shave Farm. (Pic: Freelance)

Trenarry’s land is mainly put to pasture and includes a substantial 43-acre block of woodland designated as a County Wildlife Site.

“There is an area of species rich grassland too, and it is a requirement of the landlord that this is managed in a manner which protects it, by controlling scrub, keeping it grazed and not fertilising it,” added Mr Anderson.

Accommodation for the successful tenant comes in the form of a traditional Cornish stone-built six-bedroom farmhouse which will undergo significant refurbishment before the start of the tenancy on 1 April. A range of traditional and modern farm buildings are located across two separate sites, within half a mile of each other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interested farmers need to be quick with their applications to Carter Jonas’ Truro office, though, as the deadline is 7 February. A viewing day takes place on Tuesday 14 January.

Leaze Farm. (Pic: Freelance)

Let land in Somerset and Devon

Further up the country, Somerset Council has launched two parcels of land on separate FBTs.

The first, which comprises 127 acres of pasture, is located at Leaze and Selwood Farms in Lympsham, near Weston-super-Mare.Jack Mitchell, partner at Carter Jonas in Taunton, said: “The land can be let as a whole or in two lots, and consideration will be given to tenders from new and recent entrants to agriculture.”

The largest lot has 103 acres split across eight fields, while lot two is 24 acres across two enclosures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tenants looking for land close to Ilminster can tender for 85 acres of arable and pasture at Shave Farm in Horton as a whole, or in two lots.

A two-year FBT is available on the land which has predominantly been used for arable cropping alongside a smaller area of pasture.

Tenders on both Leaze and Selwood Farms and Shave Farm are due by midday on Wednesday 26 February.

The Taunton Carter Jonas is also be letting 83 acres of permanent pasture at Tipton St John, near Sidmouth, this month. The land is available in up to three lots by informal tender.