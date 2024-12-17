Terrific trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef cows selling to £2294
Beef cows sold to 298p twice 690kg at £2056 and 770kg at £2294.
Friesian cows to 194p 690kg at £1338.
Beef heifers to 330p 610kg at £2013.
Beef bullocks to 330p for 920kg.
Friesian bullocks to 249p for 780kg at £1942.
Beef cows
G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 690kg £2056 (298) R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 770kg £2294 (298) J Donnelly, Armagh Limousin 780kg £2293 (294) B Hall, Monkstown Limousin 810kg £2357 (291) McAuley Brothers, Glenarm Simmental 700kg £2002 (286) J Donnelly, Armagh Charolais 810kg £2276 (281) S Hall, Belgian Blue 690kg £1938 (281) J Donnelly, Limousin 690kg £1932 (280) R Henry, Simmental 2216 (277) S Hall, Simmental 790kg £2164 (274) J Donnelly, Limousin 720kg £1936 (269) E and A Holden, Larne Belgian Blue 630kg £1688 (268) I Riddle, Limousin 750kg £2010 (268) I Beggs, Limousin 690kg £1849, Limousin 720kg £1915 (266) and I McKay, Ballymoney Abondance 670kg £1762 (263).
Friesian cows
DS and D McKay, Rathkenny 690kg £1338 (194) 770kg £1447 (188) P and G O’Rawe, Clough 700kg £1295 (185) G Martin, Broughshane 650kg £1183 (182) DS and D McKay, 720kg £1274 (177) O Magill, Crumlin 710kg £1235 (174) G McCammond, Larne 580kg £991 (717) T Adams, 700kg £1162 (166) O Magill, 640kg £1030 (161) A Davidson Newry 590kg £938 (159) G McCammond, Larne 580kg £916 (158) J Gault, Ballyclare 650kg £1020 (157) and G McCammond, Larne 610kg £957 (157).
Beef heifers
J Donnelly, Armagh Charolais 610kg £2013 (330) J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 570kg £1778 (312) J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 550kg £1672 (304) H and S Griffin, Portglenone Simmental 610kg £1830 (300) J Keating, Charolais 590kg £1770 (300) R N Weatherup, Larne Simmental 790kg £2346 (297) A McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 630kg £1852 (294) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 520kg £1528 (294) J Keating, Charolais 510kg £1479 (290) RN Weatherup, Larne Simmental 730kg £2102 (288) J Donnelly, Abondance 660kg £1900 (288) R N Weatherup, Larne Simmental 630kg £1808 (287) N McClure, Ballymena British Blue 650kg £1852 (285) J Keating, Charolais 590kg £1675 (284) NJ Diamond, Charolais 580kg £1618 (279) and R and M and J Duffin, Belgian Blue 540kg £1479 (274).
Beef bullocks
Top per kilo
N Quinn, Kilrea Belgian Blue 670kg £2211 (330), A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 730kg £2387 (327), C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 750kg £2422 (323), J Calderwood, Portglenone Limousin 680kg £2196 (323), C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 770kg £2479 (322), J Calderwood, Portglenone Limousin 670kg £2144 (320), A McLeister, Portglenone Charolais 720kg £2246 (312), Simmental 830kg £2573 (310), C Livingtone, Benburb Charolais 670kg £2070 (309), N Scullin, Toomebridge Charolais 690kg £2132 (309), C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 660kg £2032 (308), F Hilton, Ballymena Charolais 690kg £2125 (308), C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 640kg £1958 (306) and J Mills, Ballynure Limousin 810kg £2470 (305).
Top per head
J Brennan, Knockloughrim Limousin 920kg £2640, Charolais 900kg £2601, A McLeister, Portglenone Simmental 830kg £2573, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 870kg £2557, 850kg £2516, C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 770kg £2479, J Mills, Ballynure Limousin 810kg £2470, A Houston, Lisburn Limousin 870kg £2444, C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 750kg £2422, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 800kg £2392, A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 730kg £2387, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 850kg £2380, J Mills, Ballynure Simmental 830kg £2373, Aberdeen Angus 850kg £2354, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Limousin 780kg £2340 and J Mills, Ballynure Limousin 820kg £2304.
Friesian bullocks
G and S Carey, Dunloy 780kg £1942 (249), E O’Donnell, Toomebridge 780kg £1864 (239), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 570kg £1362 (239), J Ferguson, Comber 720kg £1684 (234), B O’Donnell, Toomebridge 750kg £1740 (232), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 530kg £1219 (230), G and S Carey, Dunloy 650kg £1495 (230), W Beattie, Glarryford 530kg £1213 (229), G and S Carey, Dunloy 720kg £1648 (229) and J Ferguson, Comber 680kg £1530 (225), 690kg £1518 (220).
Friday 13th December: Dairy cows - An entry of 25 dairy cows sold to £2850 for a second calver from D Patton, Newtownards.
D Patton, Newtownards Holstein £2850, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2800, N G Chambers, Moneyrea Holstein £2800, W H Johnston Holstein £2600, D Foreman, Belfast Holstein £2520, A Ferguson, Stewartstown Holstein £2400, W G Johnstown Holstein £2250, N G Chambers Holstein £2200, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £2100, D Patton Holstein £2080, G Forsythe, Cloughmills Holstein £1980, B Lilburn, Dromore Holstein £1900, D and M McGregor Holstein £1900, B McStravick, Lurgan Friesian £1820 and J E and P Davidson, Ballywalter Holstein £1800.
Calves
Bulls
L Wilson, Doagh 4x Belgian Blue £695, A M Crawford, Ballynure 2x Belgian Blue £690, J R McNeilly 2x Belgian Blue £670, G A and I Sheppard Abondance £650, W Lusk, Ballyclare Hereford £620, D McIlwaine, Larne Limousin £605, W Lusk Abondance £595, T Herbinson, Randalstown Charolais £590, J Gault, Ballyclare Simmental £590 Simmental £590, T Herbinson Charolais £570 and G A and I Sheppard Abondance £565.
Heifers
A M Crawford Belgian Blue £690, L Wilson Abondance £570, Belgian Blue £560, A M Crawford 4x Abondance £520, Belgian Blue £520, 2x Belgian Blue £500, T Herbinson Charolais £500, B Alexander Belgian Blue £490, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £490, B Alexander Charolais £475, T Simpson Shorthorn beef £450 and W Lusk Belgian Blue £430.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
WP and S E M Jackson, Crossgar Friesian £295, D McKay, Broughshane Friesian £260, L Stewart Friesian £220, W Lusk, Ballyclare 3x Friesian £220, G Pearson, Randalstown 3x Holstein £215, G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown Holstein £210, G Pearson Holstein £195 and G T and R J Smyth Holstein £195.
Weanlings
A great entry of 300 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a tremendous trade again.
Bullocks sold to £1340 over for a Limousin 520kg at £1840 presented by T McFarlane, Rasharkin.
Heifers sold to £1300 over for a Limousin 490kg at £1790 offered by Simon Moore, Crumlin.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
M Henderson-McNeill, Mosside Limousin 230kg £1020 (443) RG McRoberts, Larne Charolais 240kg £1050 (437) S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 240kg £1040 (433) M McAuley, Limousin 200kg £860 (430) RG McRobert, Larne Charolais 270kg £1160 (429) JM McKinty, Ballyclare Charolais 260kg £1110 (426) M McAuley, Limousin 220kg £930 (422) H Hendeson-McNeill, Limousin 210kg £880 (419) W Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 270kg £1130 (418) M Henderson- McNeill, Limousin 230kg £960 (417) WC McMaster, Gleno Limousin 240kg £1000 (416) S Minn, Moorfields Limousin 230kg £950 (413) A and ME Graham, Carnlough Charolais 290kg £1190 (410) and D Gillan, 3x Charolais 230kg £940 (408).
301kg to 350kg
K McConnell, Muckamore Charolais 350kg £1670 (477) H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 340kg £1470 (432) local farmer, Charolais 350kg £1500 (428) P McCord, Limousin 330kg £1270 (384) K McConnell, Charolais 330kg £1270 (384) A McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 330kg £1260 (381) A and ME Graham, Charolais 330kg £1260 (381) Charolais 320kg £1220 (381) WC McMaster, Limousin 310kg £1180 (380) J Stirling, Ballymena 2x Simmental 320kg £1200 (375) P McCord, Limousin 310kg £1160 (374) A McBride, Limousin 330kg £1230 (372) TJ McCartney, Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg £1190 (371) and TD Weatherup, Carrickfergus 2x Limousin 340kg £1250 (367).
Over 351kg
K McConnell, Muckamore Charolais 360kg £1590 (441) P McCord, Charolais 390kg £1560 (400) S Hall, Larne Charolais 360kg £1410 (391) K McConnell, Charolais 380kg £1480 (389) J R Beggs, Larne Charolais 360kg £1380 (383) A Bellingham, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg £1450 (371) T McErlaine, Limousin 500kg £1840 (368) TJ McCartney, Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg £1300 (351) A McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 360kg £1260 (350) P McCord, Limousin 380kg £1320 (347) J Kane, Ballymena Limousin 420kg £1450 (345) local farmer, Belgian Blue 360kg £1220 (338) S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 380kg £1250 (329) P McCord and P Thompson, Limousin 500kg £1630 (326) A Bellingham, Charolais 390kg £1270 (325) and A McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 360kg £1170 (325).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
R G McRoberts, Larne Charolais 170kg £800 (470), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 290kg £1270 (437), M Henderson-Neill, Mosside Limousin 210kg £870 (414), J R Beggs, Larne Charolais 290kg £1190 (410), M Henderson-Neill, Mosside Limousin 250kg £1000 (400), B Campbell, Bellaghy Blonde d'Aquitaine 250kg £1000 (400), A McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 220kg £880 (400), R G McRoberts, Larne Charolais 230kg £910 (395), A McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 240kg £940 (391), M McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 200kg £780 (390), K McBrie, Mallusk Limousin 260kg £1010 (388), 200kg £760 (280), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 290kg £1100 (379), A McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 270kg £1000 (370), 280kg £1030 (367) and T J McCartney, Castledawson Blonde d'Aquitaine 290kg £1060 (365).
301 to 350kg
A Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg £1370 (428) x2, 310kg £1260 (406), 320kg £1300 (406), 330kg £1320 (400) x2, 310kg £1190 (383) x2, 320kg £1180 (368), local farmer Charolais 310KG £1090 (351), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 330kg £1150 (348), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 310kg £1080 (348), J R Beggs, Larne Charolais 310kg £1080 (348) and P McCord, Randalstown Charolais 350kg £1210 (345).
Over 351kg
K McConnell, Muckamore Charolais 360kg £1460 (405), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 360kg £1370 (380) x2, S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 470kg £1760 (374), 490kg £1790 (365), J Kane, Cushendall Limousin 380kg £1330 (350), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 380kg £1320 (347), T McErlaine, Rasharkin Limousin 420kg £1455 (346), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 420kg £1440 (342), S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 440kg £1500 (340), 460kg £1510 (328), B Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 530kg £1720 (324), P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 370kg £1190 (321) and J Kane, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £1090 (302).
Monday 16th December: Store lambs - C Tinsdale, Carnlough 10 Mule £162, J Blaney, Clough 10 Mule £140, Dundarave Properties, Bushmills 30 Texel £137, 8 Texel £134.50, R Crawford, Portadown 15 Suffolk £133, S White, Cloughmills 29 Texel £128.50, P McAuley, Carrickfergus 30 Texel £125, R Crawford, Portadown 15 Texel £125, E McAtamney, Upperlands 13 Suffolk £124, 9 Suffolk £122, 17 Charolais £121.50 and C Fleck, Ballymena 1 Suffolk £120.
Ewes
G Knox, Dundrod 1 Border Leicester in-lamb £312, 1 Suffolk in lamb £225, 2 Dorset in lamb £182 and 1 Zwartble in-lamb £180.
Festive Belles pedigree female sale
G and I Gray, Muckamore 1 Valais Blacknose 2200gns, G Knox. Dundrod 1 Border Leicester 1050gns, S Wallace, Kilbride 1 Border Leicester 1000gns, J King, Ballymena 1 Badger 850gns and S Wallace, Kilbride 1 Border Leicester 800gns.
Tuesday 17th December 2024: An entry of 138 cattle in Ballymena met a flying trade.
Bullocks sold to £1460 over for a British Blue bullock 750kg at £2210 presented by E Gillan, Ballymena.
Heifers sold to £1140 over for a Charolais 510kg at £1650 presented by B Smyth, Randalstown.
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
W McMullan, Portaferry Limousin 350kg £1355 (387), H Healy, Belfast Charolais 330kg £1200 (363), W McMullan Charolais 400kg £1420 (355), 330kg £1160 (351), Limousin 280kg £970 (346), Charolais 360kg £1240 (344), W McMullan Simmental 400kg £1360 (340), Charolais 350kg £1170 (334), A McCartney, Nutt's Corner Charolais 490kg £1600 ( 326), R Carlisle, Culybackey Limousin 490kg £1570 (320), 490kg £1560 (318), W McMullan Limousin 360kg £1140 (316), Hereford 370kg £1170 (316), 360kg £1130 (313), Limousin 320kg £1000 (312) and J Barr, Ballyclare Saler 460kg £1420 (308).
Over 501kg
M Esler, Ballymena Belgian Blue 510kg £1675 (328), F Hilton, Ballymena Charolais 610kg £1940 (318), A McCartney Charolais 550kg £1700 (309), J Watt Jnr, Templepatrick Belgian Blue 610kg £1860 (304), Abondance 580kg £1765 (304), F Hilton Charolais 560kg £1690 (301), J Watt Jnr Abondance 560kg £1685 (300), R Carlisle Limousin 530kg £1590 (300), J Houston, Randalstown 550kg £1650 (300), R Carlisle Belgian Blue 520kg £1555 (299), E Gillan, Ballymena Belgian Blue 730kg £2180 (298), 630kg £1880 (298), R Coleman, Glarryford Hereford 570kg £1700 (298), WJ and I Brown, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 600kg £1780 (296), Abondance 580kg £1720 (296) and R Carlisle Limousin 530kg £1570 (296).
Heifers
Up to 500kg
B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 500kg £1525 (305), O McAteer, Randalstown Limousin 420kg £1280 (304), B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 480kg £1450 (302), 490kg £1480 (302), 500kg £1500 (300), O McAteer, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1345 (292), 420kg £1225 (291), 480kg £1400 (291), J Houston, Randalstown Limousin 440kg £1255 (285), A Ferguson and Ptnrs, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 420kg £1120 (266), 410kg £1080 (263), A and M and M McKeegan, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1000 (263), H Mulvenna, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 420kg £1105 (263) and C Christie, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 440kg £1150 (261).
Over 500kg
B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 510kg £1650 (323), 550kg £1630 (296) and M Warwick, Antrim Belgian Blue 550kg £1590 (289), 540kg £1540 (285).
Wednesday 18th December 2024: Fat lambs (2259) - Another good entry of 2567 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a very steady trade.
Fat lambs sold to 700p for 14 Charollais 21kg at £147 offered by Norman McAuley, Ballyclare and to a top per head of £170 for 32 Texel from A Gault, Newtownabbey.
Fat ewes sold to £234.
Top per kg
E Hughes, Ballyclare 9 Charollais 19kg £137 (721), N McAuley, Ballyclare 4 Charollais 21kg £147 (700), R Frazer, Newtownabbey 7 Texel 19.5kg £134 (687), N McAuley, Ballyclare 6 Suffolk 22.5kg £153.50 (682), Standalone Farm, Broughshane 7 Texel 22.5kg £153 (680), R Davison, Broughshane 22 Texel 20.5kg £139 (678), J Patterson, Carrickfergus 32 Texel 19kg £128.50 (676), P J Kane, Ballycastle 2 Texel 23kg £155.50 (676), S White, Cloughmills 5 Texel 22kg £148 (672), G Warwick, Moorfields 11 Dutch Spotted 22kg £148 (672), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 20 Texel 23kg £154.50 (671), L Finlay, Broughshane 19 Texel 23kg £154 (669), W J McClintock, Broughshane 14 Texel 23kg £154 (669), H Brennan, Islandmagee 5 Texel 21kg £140 (666), W Davison, Broughshane 3 Texel 24kg £160 (666), P Goulden, Doagh 6 Texel 23kg £153 (665), L Turtle, Broughshane 20 Texel 21.5kg £143 (665), J Montague, Glenariffe 14 Texel 24kg £159.50 (664), J McIlrath, Ballymena 24 Texel 24.5kg £162.50 (663), Blackstown Farm 40 Texel 24kg £159 (662), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 37 Texel 22.5kg £149 (662), G Warwick, Moorfields 1 Dutch Spotted 24.5kg £162 (661), T McBride, Toomebridge 1 Texel 23kg £152 (660) and Dundarave Properties, Bushmills 28 Texel 22.5kg £148.50 (660).
Fat lambs
Top per head
A Gault, Newtownabbey 1 Texel 32kg £170, W Davison, Broughshane 3 Texel 29kg £168, D Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Mul 30.5kg £166, J Crawford, Glenariffe 5 Texel £163, H McCracken, Ballywalter 15 Texel 25.5kg £163, J McIlrath, Ballymena 24 Texel 24.5kg £162.50, A McConnell, Broughshane 3 Crossbred 25.5kg £162.50, G Warwick, Moorefields 1 Dutch Spotted 24.5 £162, A Gault 1 Texel 32kg £162, P J Kane, Ballycastle 7 Texel 25kg £161.50, S McNaughton, Loughgiel 21 Suffolk 26.5kg £161.50, I Dodds, Glenwherry 16 Texel 26kg £161, A Houston, Lisburn 12 Texel 26kg £161, R Dundee, Kells 2 Texel 24.5kg £161, N Hamill, Aughfatten 6 25kg £161, S White, Cloughmills 12 Texel 27kg £161, N McBurney, Moorefields 27 Texel 25kg £160.50, K Steele, Islandmagee 12 Texel 27kg £160.50, R Irvine, Broughshane 8 Texel 24.5kg £160, A Forsythe, Carrickfergus 2 Texel 26.5kg £160, D Moorehead, Aughafatten 18 Texel 26kg £160, F McNeilly, Glarryford 17 Charollais 27.5kg £160, S Kane, Ballyclare 12 Suffolk 26.5kg £160, 18 Suffolk 26.5kg £160, N McLoughlin, Cushendun 18 Texel 26.5kg £26.5 and P Butler, Rathkenny 3 Dutch Spotted 24.5kg £160.
Fat ewes (308)
First quality
Suffolk- £150-£204
Texel- £150- £238
Crossbred- £140-£170
Blackface- £80- £105
