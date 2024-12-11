Terrific trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef cows selling to £2820

Thursday 5th December 2024: 320 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a terrific trade.

Beef cows sold to 344p for a Belgian Blue 820kg at £2820, Friesian cows to 170p for 690kg at £1173, beef heifers to 329p for 670kg at £2204, beef bullocks to 319p for 710kg at £2264 and to a top per head of 2760 for 920kg.

Beef cows

D McCrea, Strabane British Blue 820kg £2820 (344), Drumhilla Farms, G Corrie, Newtownards Belgian Blue 940kg £2951 (314), 780kg £2418 (310), B Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 570kg £1681 (295), 640kg £1881 (294), Drumhilla Farms, G Corrie, Newtownards Belgian Blue 820kg £2386 (291), D Laverty, Portglenone Limousin 840kg £2419 (288), J Tohill, Kilrea Limousin 830kg £2357 (284), D Wright, Magherafelt Limousin 630kg £1789 (284), J Buick, Kells Limousin 690kg £1952 (283), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Belgian Blue 590kg £1663 (282), H Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin 660kg £1834 (278), R McAfee, Ballymoney Limousin 700kg £1918 (274), E McLarnon, Carnlough Limousin 670kg £1829 (273), K King, Newry Limousin 750kg £2047 (273) and McAuley Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 800kg £2176 (272).

Ballymena Livestock Market

Friesian cows

H Mulvenna, Glenarm 690kg £1173 (170), D McKeeman, Ballymoney 770kg £1301 (169), Hatrick Brothers, Tobermore 600kg £996 (166), D Wallace, Antrim 650kg £1066 (164), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 680kg £1101 (162), N and P Park, Antrim 550kg £880 (160), A T McAuley, Bushmills 610kg £939 (154), H Alexander, Glenarm 540kg £831 (154), D Lyttle, Kells 550kg £841 (153), S Herbison, Ballymena 620kg £948 (153), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 590kg £896 (152) and J Gault, Ballyclare 700kg £1064 (152).

Beef heifers

J Tohill, Kilrea Limousin 670kg £2204 (329), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 640kg £2035 (318), 630kg £1990 (316), W J Booth, Kircubbin Charolais 680kg £2135 (314), B Bailey, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 600kg £1866 (311), 610kg £1897 (311), J McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 620kg £1928 (311), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 670kg £2077 (310), Drumhilla Farms, G Corrie, Newtownards Limousin 700kg £2170 (310), J B McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 640kg £1984 (310), A Finlay, Clough Limousin 630kg £1953 (310), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 610kg £1884 (309), 580kg £1786 (308), Drumhilla Farms, G Corrie, Newtownards Limousin 710kg £2186 (308) and J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 620kg £1897 (306).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

A Houston, Lisburn Limousin 710kg £2264 (319), J Mills, Ballynure Limousin 780kg £2480 (318), 840kg £2612 (311), W.R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 600kg £1860 (310), 660kg £2030 (308), J Mills, Ballynure Charolais 890kg £2741 (308), A Houston, Lisburn Limousin 720kg £2203 (306), J Mills, Ballynure Limousin 870kg £2662 (306), J Travers, Castlederg Limousin 680kg £2074 (305), 700kg £2135 (305), PG and M McBride, Moneymore Limousin 700kg £2128 (304), 710kg £2151 (303), W J Booth, Newtownards Charolais 530kg £1605 (303), P J Mulholland, Loughgiel Limousin 730kg £2197 (301), W.T McGookin, Larne Charolais 560kg £1680 (300) and W and G Corrie, Newtownards Limousin 920kg £2760 (300).

Top per head

W and G Corrie Limousin 920kg £2760, J Mills, Ballynure Charolais 890kg £2741, Limousin 870kg £2662, Limousin 840kg £2612, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 920kg £2576, 870kg £2566, D Laverty, Portglenone Abondance 860kg £2537, J Mills, Ballynure Limousin 780kg £2480, Charolais 810kg £2373, A Houston, Lisburn Limousin 710kg £2264, Limousin 740kg £2212, J Henry, Ballymoney Abondance 790kg £2212, A Houston, Lisburn Limousin 720kg £2203, PJ Mulholland, Loughgiel Limousin 730kg £2197, PG and M McBride, Moneymore Limousin 710kg £2151 and J Travers, Castlederg Limousin 700kg £2135.

Friday 6th December 2024: Dairy cows - 61 lots through the dairy ring sold to £2480 for a calved heifer from R and H Shanks, Dunadry.

R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £2480, J Stewart, Portaferry Holstein £2320, £2300, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £2300, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £2280, N G Chambers, Newtownards Holstein £2250, J Stewart, Portaferry Holstein £2220, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2200, £2080, N G Chambers, Newtownards Holstein £2080, J Stewart, Portaferry Holstein £2020, £2000, D and S Bayne, Cookstown Friesian £2000 and S Jamieson, Broughshane Holstein £2000.

Bulls

A turnout of 30 bulls for the annual bull sale topped at 3200gns for an Aberdeen Angus from I Colville, Comber.

Leading prices as follows: I Colville, Comber Aberdeen Angus 3200gns, W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 3100gns, Crawford Brothers, Maquiresbridge Limousin 3050gns, B Hall, Monkstown Limousin 2950gns, E Haire, Ligoniel Hereford £2800, W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 2750gns, R T Robinson, Dungannon Aberdeen Angus 2750gns, 2650gns, 2600gns and W Moore, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 2600gns.

Suckler cows

30 lots of sucklers sold to £1780 for a Shorthorn with a bull calf at foot from P McAuley, Glenariffe.

P McAuley, Glenariffe Shorthorn and bull calf £1780, Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £1720, S Kerr, Newtowncrommelin Shorthorn beef and bull calf £1650, E Haire, Ligoniel Hereford in calf £1600, W Pearson, Newtownards Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1580, Belgian Blue and bull calf £1520 and W Haire, Ligoniel Hereford in calf £1400, £1380 x2, £1320.

Calves

Another good show of 350 calves resulted in another super trade.

Bulls topped at £785 for a Limousin.

Heifers topped at £665 for a Limousin and reared Friesians at £345.

Bulls

Local farmer Limousin £785, £685 x2, J Gaston, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus £640 x2, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Charolais £630 x2, S and T Clyde, Straid Belgian Blue £630, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Charolais £560, W Lusk, Ballyclare Hereford £550, J Gaston, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus £520 x2, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £495, W Lusk, Ballyclare Hereford £495 and H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £480 x2.

Heifers

Local farmer Limousin £665, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £540, £500, W Lusk, Ballyclare Hereford £495 x2, J Gaston, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus £490 x5, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £480, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £465, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Charolais £460 x2 and H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £450.

Friesian/Holstein bulls

W Lusk, Ballyclare £345, S Kennedy, Doagh £276, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare £250, J Ferguson, Straid £235, J Gillan, Clough £195, D Parke, Magherafelt £175 and R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £150.

Weanlings

A great entry of 400 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1240 over for a Limousin 520kg at £1760 presented by J Carey, Martinstown.

Heifers sold to £1760 over for a Belgian Blue 480kg at £2240 offered by S Hall, Monkstown.

Bullocks

0-300kg

Local farmer Charolais 240kg £1080 (450), A Marks, Portglenone Limousin 260kg £1080 (415), B Martin Charolais 300kg £1240 (413), local farmer Belgian Blue 290kg £1140 (393), W Porter, Ballynahinch Shorthorn beef 210kg £820 (390), R Hunter, Larne Limousin 280kg £1080 (385), W Porter Limousin 230kg £870 (378), P Martin, Ballymena Charolais 300kg £1130 (376), AJ Gardiner, Glenwherry Speckle Park 170kg £640 (376), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Simmental 230kg £860 (373), Stabiliser 250kg £930 (372), C Livingstone, Ballymena Charolais 300kg £1110 (370), McClurg and Mullen Stabiliser 210kg £770 (366), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Limousin 230kg £840 (365), local farmer Limousin 300kg £1080 (360) and G Connon, Crumlin Charolais 260kg £930 (357).

301-350kg

B Martin Charolais 330kg £1340 (406), A Wilson, Randalstown Limousin 320kg £1290 (403), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £1370 (402), 320kg £1270 (396), 310kg £1230 (396), R Robinson, Broughshane Simmental 320kg £1250 (390), B Martin Charolais 330kg £1280 (387), P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 340kg £1280 (376), J and S Gawn, Kells Limousin 340kg £1270 (373), J Buick, Kells Limousin 310kg £1150 (371), J K Davidson, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £1180 (368), S G Hanna, Cullybackey Limousin 340kg £1220 (358), R Robinson Simmental 350kg £1250 (357), S Mulvenna, Ballygalley Limousin 340kg £1210 (355) and J K Davidson 2x Limousin 350kg £1240 (354).

Over 351kg

P Martin Charolais 360kg £1390 (386), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 390kg £1480 (379), H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 360 £1350 (375), J K Davidson Limousin 360kg £1340 (372), 380kg £1390 (365), J McHenry, Ballymoney Limousin 450 £1600 (355), Charolais 450kg £1600 (355), R Hood, Broughshane Charolais 450kg £1595 (354), S Mulvenna Limousin 370kg £1310 (354), J Carey, Martinstown Charolais 460kg £1620 (352), J McHenry Charolais 450kg £1580 (351), J Buick Limousin 390kg £1360 (348), J K Davidson Limousin 370kg £1290 (348), J Buick Limousin 400kg £1390 (347), J Carey Limousin 520kg £1760 (338) and R Robinson Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg £1250 (337).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 290kg £1200 (413), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Charolais 260kg £1060 (407), G and I Davidson, Larne Limousin 160kg £650 (406), B Martin Charolais 270kg £1090 (403), P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 290kg £1160 (400), B Martin Charolais 300kg £1190 (396), local farmer Limousin 290kg £1130 (389) x2, local farmer Limousin 200kg £770 (385), P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 260kg £990 (380), local farmer Charolais 230kg £870 (378), local farmer Charolais 300kg £1130 (376) x2, T W Johnston, Nutt's Corner Limousin 230kg £860 (373) and J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 290kg £1060 (365).

301 to 350kg

S Mulvenna, Ballygally Charolais 310kg £1340 (432), P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 310kg £1280 (412), B Martin Charolais 310kg £1240 (400), A Wilson, Randalstown Charolais 350kg £1360 (388), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £1310 (385), Charolais 340kg £1250 (367), J and S Gawn, Kells Limousin 330kg £1200 (363), S Mulvenna, Ballygally Limousin 310kg £1120 (361), A Wilson, Randalstown Charolais 320kg £1150 (359), local farmer Limousin 320kg £1150 (359), S Mulvenna, Ballygally Limousin 310kg £1100 (354), S Hall, Larne Charolais 330kg £1170 (354) and S Mulvenna, Ballygally Limousin 320kg £1120 (350).

Monday 9th December 2024: A smaller show of lambs on Monday night sold to £152 for 3 Dutch Spotted ewe lambs and store lambs sold to £133 for 4 Texels from J Kerr, Coleraine.

Store lambs

J Kerr, Coleraine 4 Texel £133, 3 Beltex £132, W Wright, Carnlough 17 Texel £131.50, E McKendry, Ballymena 12 Texel £130, J P and A Nelson, Ballyclare 45 Crossbred £125, A Hunter, Broughshane 11 Crossbred £120.50, J McCammond, Cairncastle 34 Crossbred £116, J J Quigg, Swatragh 8 Suffolk £116, C McAuley, Carnlough 21 Crossbred £111.50, J and D Watt, Ballymoney 9 Texel £111.50, J Mawhinney, Kells 9 Texel £110 and D Johnston, Ballymena 2 Hereford £100.

Ewe lambs

J Alcorn, Glengormley 3 Dutch Spotted £152, £158, J Duggan, Maghera 15 Mule £148, J Alcorn, Glengormley 2 Dutch Spotted £145, V Rodgers, Cushendun 12 Suffolk £139.50, 3 Dutch Spotted £138, 8 Texel £131 and J Alcorn, Glengormley 4 Dutch Spotted £130.

Tuesday 10th December 2024: An entry of 120 store cattle on Tuesday resulted in an excellent trade.

Bullocks sold to £1130 over for a Belgian Blue 640kg at £1770 from P McKay, Martinstown and heifers sold to £1590 over for a Charolais 730kg at £2320.

Heifers

Up to 500kg

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 370kg £1300 (351), F Keating, Portaferry Charolais 450kg £1510 (335), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 430kg £1420 (330), J McCormick, Armoy Limousin 420kg £1380 (328), E Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 440kg £1405 (319), J McCormick, Armoy Simmental 440kg £1380 (313), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 470kg £1450 (308), J McCormick, Armoy Charolais 410lg £1255 (306), S and W Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue 500kg £1520 (304), J McCormick, Armoy Blonde d'Aquitaine 430kg £1250 (290), G Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 490kg £1400 (285), D Fleming, Templepatrick Charolais 490kg £1370 (279) and G Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 460kg £1280 (278).

Over 501kg

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 560kg £1725 (308), 520kg £1590 (305), F Keating, Portaferry Charolais 540kg £1640 (303), Belgian Blue 520kg £1525 (293), W McCord, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1580 (292), 520kg £1500 (288), K and M Gawn, Kells Belgian Blue 540kg £1520 (281), P McKay, Martinstown Belgian Blue 600kg £1660 (276), 640kg £1770 (276), 580kg £1570 (270), K Fleck, Clough Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1390 (267) and R Baird, Carrickfergus Fleckvieh 590kg £1565 (265).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

D Woodburn, Broughshane Limousin 410kg £1620 (395) F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 450kg £1750 (388) Limousin 460kg £1760 (382) D Woodburn, Limousin 410kg £1560 (380) Charolais 440kg £1640 (372) local farmer, Charolais 370kg £1370 (370) Charolais 370kg £1370 (370) F Keating, Portaferry Charolais 470kg £1690 (359) Charolais 480kg £1700 (354) Charolais 430kg £1500 (348) D Woodburn, Broughshane Limousin 440kg £1530 (347) Charolais 500kg £1730 (346) A McKnight, Simmental 430kg £1470 (341) D Woodburn, Charolais 440kg £1470 (334) R Keating, Abondance 440kg £1460 (331) and local farmer, Charolais 450kg £1490 (331).

501kg and over

F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 590kg £2090 (354) D Woodburn, Charolais 510kg £1760 (345) Charolais 520kg £1760 (338) F Keating, Charolais 530kg £1790 (337) S Coleman, Glarryford Charolais 530kg £1740 (328) Charolais 540kg £1750 (324) K McErlain, Armoy Limousin 670kg £2170 (323) F Keating, Charolais 550kg £1780 (323) K McErlain, Charolais 730kg £2320 (317) S Coleman, Glarryford Limousin 520kg £1640 (315) K McErlain, Limousin 1945 (313) Limousin 570kg £1760 (308) Coleman, Simmental 510kg £1560 (305) Simmental 510kg £1550 (303) F Keating, Belgian Blue 580kg £1740 (300) and K McErlain, Simmental 660kg £1980 (300).

Wednesday 11th December 2024: 2449 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another terrific trade.

Fat lambs sold to 684p for 3 Texels 23kg at £157.50 offered by Emma Moulds, Lisburn and to a top per head of £167 for 4 Charollais presented by C Jamison, Larne.

Fat ewes sold to £230.

Fat lambs (2119)

Top per kilo

E Moulds, Lisburn 3 Texel 23kg £157.50 (684), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 11 Texel 23kg £156 (678), B Gardiner, Ballymena 9 Texel 23kg £155 (673), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 12 Suffolk 23kg £155 (673), G Martin, Broughshane 19 Texel 24.5kg £164 (669), N McBurney, Moorfields 42 Charollais 23.5kg £157 (668), N McAuley, Ballyclare 15 Suffolk 23kg £153.50 (667), R J McKay and Son, Carnlough 14 Texel 23kg £153.50 (667), A Kerr, Larne 4 Charollais 22.5kg £150 (666), W Reid, Aughafatten 8 Texel 24kg £160 (666), N McAuley, Ballymena 10 Texel 23.5kg £156 (663), N McAuley, Ballyclare 4 Texel 23.5kg £156 (663), P Goulden, Doagh 15 Charollais 23.5kg £155.50 (661), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 37 Texel 23.5kg £155 (659), B Gardiner, Ballymena 3 Texel 22.5kg £148 (657), D Donnan, Donaghadee 7 Charollais 21kg £138 (657), W Adamson, Ballynure 14 Texel 23.5kg £154 (655), J McDonnell, Glenarm 12 Texel 22kg £144 (654), T Paul, Dunloy 12 Charollais 24kg £157 (654), T J Morton, Cairncastle 5 Suffolk 20.5kg £134 (653), R J McKay, Carnlough 4 Texel 20.5kg £134 (653) and J McBride, Martinstown 20 Texel 21kg £136.50 (650).

Top per head

C Jamison, Larne 4 Charollais 35.5kg £167, P J Kane, Ballycastle 2 Texel 37kg £165, A White, Mosside 2 Suffolk 34kg £165, S McGowan, Ballymoney 10 Texel 26.5kg £164.50, G Martin, Broughshane 19 Texel 24.5kg £164, E Stevenson, Crumlin 40 Texel 28kg £163.50, P J Kane, Ballycastle 12 Texel 29kg £163, P Crothers, Ballynure 1 Charollais 33kg £163, L Campbell, Carnlough 10 Dutch Spotted 25.5kg £162.50, J Adams, Ballymena 1 Dutch Spotted 29kg £162, J and L Kennedy, Gracehill 20 Texel 25kg £161.50, S Dobbin, Ballycastle 20 Texel 25kg £161.50, E Moulds, Lisburn 4 Suffolk 25kg £161.50, N Collins, Aghadowey 32 Texel 25kg £161.50, P J Kane, Ballycastle 3 Texel 33.5kg £161, J Lamont, Kells 16 Suffolk 26.5kg £161, T Moorhead, Aughafatten 6 Texel 25.5kg £161, A and J Currie, Ballyclare 1 Texel 28.5kg £161, J Howie, Ballyclare 5 Texel £25kg £160.50, R P Campbell, Carnlough 21 Texel 25kg £160.50, N and J Coleman, Doagh 25 Texel 26.5kg £160.50, J McIlrath, Ballymena 24 Texel 26.5kg £160, J Wilson, Banbridge 1 Texel 25.5kg £160, V Rodgers, Cushendun 10 Suffolk 30kg £160 and W Reid, Aughafatten 8 Texel 24kg £160.

Fat ewes (340)

First quality

Suffolk - £150-£216

Texel - £150-£230

Crossbred - £120-£156

Blackface - £80-£100