Terrific trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef heifers selling to £2359

Thursday, 2nd January 2024: 102 beef cattle presented in Ballymena at the opening sale of 2025 resulted in a terrific trade beef cows sold to 314p for 610kg at £1915.

Friesian cows to 206p 930kg at £1915.

Beef heifers to 347p 680kg at £2359.

Beef bullocks to 329p 610kg at £2006, top per head of £2589 for 890kg.

Ballymena Mart

Friesian bullocks to 245p 750kg £1837.

D Frew, Randalstown Limousin 610kg £1915 (314) D McCaffrey, Glenavy Limousin 740kg £2264 (306) C Magill, Larne Limousin 640kg £1715 (268) W Graham, Gracehill Limousin 810kg £2170 (268) JF Graham, Gracehill Abondance 720kg £1771 (246) C Magill, Larne Limousin 680kg £1666 (245) J McBride, Martinstown Shorthorn beef 700kg £1708 (244) W Graham, Gracehill Limousin 850kg £2031 (239) D McCaffrey, Glenavy Abondance 740kg £1739 (235) Abondance 640kg £1446 (226) D Frew, Randalstown Limousin 590kg £1321 (224) M Semple, Carnlough Limousin 610kg £1366 (224) D McCaffrey, Abondance 600kg £1320 (220) M Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 680kg £1496 (220) K King, Newry, Charolais 850kg £1861 (219) and M Devlin, Limousin 600kg £1296 (216).

Holstein/Friesian cows

Clandeboye Estate, 930kg £1915 (206) D Wallace, Antrim 720kg £1296 (180) J McKendry, Cullybackey 700kg £1260 (180) D and A Erwin, Ballymena 560kg £996 (178) S Herbison, 620kg £1010 (163) Clandeboye Estate, 770kg £1255 (163) L Nicholl, Randalstown 660kg £1062 (161) D and A Erwin, Ballymena 690kg £1021 (148) D Wallace, Antrim 760kg £1094 (144) P and G O'Rawe, Clough 690kg £986 (143) L Nicholl, Randalstown 630kg £900 (143) W Rea, Crumlin 540kg £734 (136) S Herbison, Ballymena 550kg £748 (136) D Wallace, Antrim 580kg £754 (130) J McKendry, Antrim 580kg £754 (130) and D Lyttle, Kells 600kg £768 (128).

Beef heifers

V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 680kg £2359 (347) , M Surphlis Belgian Blue 650kg £2236 (344), V Cousley, Limousin 650kg £2197 (338) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 600kg £2004 (334) Limousin 580kg £1925 (332) V Cousley, Limousin 630kg £2047 (325) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 590kg £1899 (322) M Surphlis, Limousin 670kg £2137 (319) J McBride, Martinstown Limousin 610kg £1927 (316) D Frew, Randalstown Limousin 610kg £19 15 (314) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 620kg £1934 (312) J F Graham, Gracehill Abondance 720kg £2188 (304) D McCaffrey, Glenavy Limousin 640kg £1984 (296) I Beggs, Limousin 530kg £1537 (290) J Ferguson, Comber Hereford 720kg £2001 (278) and W Kerr, Glarryford Limousin 600kg £1632 (272).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 610kg £2006 (329) J McFadden, Kells Limousin 700kg £2219 (317) Charolais 740kg £2331 (315) J Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 670kg £2103 (214) Linton Brothers, Charolais 660kg £2059 (312) J Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 820kg £2558 (312) J McFadden, Limousin 760kg £2371 (312) Charolais 770kg £2402 (3112) C McFadden, Kells Saler 750kg £2325 (310) J McFadden, Limousin 760kg £2340 (308) J Moore, Glenwherry 820kg £2525 (308) B Kane, Castledawson Charolais 590kg £1799 (305) T Matchett, Aghalee Hereford 680kg £2060 (303) J McFadden, Limousin 770kg £2310 (300) and Linton Brothers, Limousin 670kg £1989 (297) Charolais 640kg £1881 (294).

Top per head

J McFadden, Kells Saler 890kg £2589, J Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 820kg £2558, Charolais 820kg £2525, J McFadden, Kells Charolais 770kg £2402, Limousin 760kg £2371, Limousin 760kg £2340, Charolais 740kg £2331, C McFadden, Kells Saler 750kg £2325, J McFadden, Limousin 770kg £2310, Charolais 800kg £2304, Saler 780kg £2293, C McFadden, Limousin 790kg £2259, Limousin 790kg £2227, J McFadden, Limousin 700kg £2219, A Rocke, Larne Abondance 770kg £2140 and J Moore, Charolais 670kg £2103.

Friesian bullocks

A Rocke, Larne 750kg £1837 (245) and J Ferguson, Comber 700kg £1666 (238) 640kg £1459 (228).

Friday 3rd January 2025: Dairy cows - W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2000, T Gordon, Ballyclare Ayr £1920, Droghal Farm, Aghalee Holstein £1900, T Carlisle, Dundrod Holstein £1900, Friesian £1900, W Black Friesian £1850, T Gordon Ayr £21850, B McStravick, Craigavon Friesian £1820, Droughal Farms Holstein £1820, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £1800, B McStravick Holstein £1780, G Simpson, Lisburn Holstein £1750, T Campbell, Ballymena Holstein £1750, G Simpson Holstein £1700, B Lilburn Holstein £1680 and W Black Friesian £1600.

Arctic conditions left a smaller show than expected but the trade was boiling hot. A mouth-watering sale average of £352 for 224 sold:

Bulls topped at £740.

Heifers topped at £650.

Reared Holsteins to £350.

Bull calves

R Patton, Carrickfergus 2 Belgian Blue £740, D Mallon, Toomebridge Belgian Blue £715, £690, £650, A McBurney, Clough Belgian Blue £645, C and R Brown, Whitechurch Belgian Blue £635, A McBurney Belgian Blue £630, C and R Brown Belgian Blue £620, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Belgian Blue £615, C and R Brown Belgian Blue £615, C and R Brown Belgian Blue £605, R Patton Belgian Blue £600 and A Hunter, Larne Abondance £580, Belgian Blue £575, 2 Belgian Blue £570.

Heifer calves

A McBurney Belgian Blue £650, £615, R Patton Belgian Blue £605, Trimble Farms Belgian Blue £600, D Mallon Belgian Blue £590, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £570, £550, D Jones, Moneymore Abondance £550, Trimble Farms Charolais £550, D Mallon Belgian Blue £550, D Young, Saintfield Friesian £535, A McBurney Belgian Blue £530, A C Hunter Belgian Blue £520, A M Crawford Belgian Blue £490, A C Hunter Belgian Blue £470 and D Mallon Belgian Blue £470.

Holstein/Friesian bull calves

A M Crawford Holstein £350, S McClenaghan, Antrim £340, R Patton Holstein £300, Trimble Farms Holstein £300, D Young Friesian £290, S McClenaghan 3 Holstein £285, M McAllister, Crumlin Friesian £275, D Young 6 Friesian £260 and D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £255.

200 weanlings presented in Ballymena on Friday resulted in terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1210 over for a Belgian Blue 410kg at £1620 offered by Colin Alexander, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £1150 for a Limousin 330kg at £1480 presented by S Morrell, Coleraine.

Weanlings

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

Local farmer, 150kg £715 (476) S Hall, Larne Charolais 280kg £1300 (464) local farmer, Limousin 280kg £1160 (414) local farmer Limousin 300kg £1220 (406) local farmer, Abondance 260kg £1020 (392), 2x Charolais 240kg £930 (387) B Gingles, Larne Charolais 300kg £1140 (380) local farmer, Limousin 250kg £950 (380) C Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 280kg £1060 (378) WR Magee, Kilwaughter 2x Limousin 240kg £900 (375) and local farmer, Limousin 270kg £1000 (370).

301kg to 350kg

S Graham, Limousin 320kg £1290 (403) local farmer, Limousin 330kg £1330 (403) S Graham, Limousin 350kg £1360 (388) local farmer, Charolais 320kg £1230 (384) P and C Connon, Charolais 330kg £1250 (378) S Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 320kg £1190 (371) D and H White, Broughshane Limousin 350kg £1240 (354) TJ Gordan, Ballycastle Limousin 350kg £1230 (351) W R Magee, Kilwaughter, 2x Limousin 310kg £1070 (345) C Fleming, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg £1190 (340) J McNeilly, 2x Limousin 310kg £1050 (338) TJ Magee, Ballyboley Charolais 320kg £1070 (334) O Kearney, Bellaghy Limousin 320kg £1040 (325) and D and H Hamill, Belgian Blue 330kg £1070 (324).

351kg and over

C Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 400kg £1590 (397) Belgian Blue 410kg £1620 (395) Belgian Blue 1540 (385) D McDonnell, Charolais 390kg £1470 (376) S Graham , Portglenone Limousin 390kg £1440 (369) C Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 420kg £1520 (361) C Fleming, Limousin 460kg £1640 (356) S Graham, Limousin 380kg £1350 (355) D and H White, Limousin 400kg £1360 (340) C Fleming, Limousin 400kg £1350 (337) P and C Connon, Charolais 380kg £1280 (336) C Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 360kg £1210 (336) D and H White, Limousin 400kg £1340 (335) Limousin 380kg £1250 (329) and J McNeilly, Charolais 360kg £1160 (322).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 170kg £720 (423) local farmer, Charolais 180kg £725 (402) H Morrell, Coleraine 2x Limousin 290kg £1120 (386) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 280kg £1070 (382) Limousin 290kg £1100 (379) P and C Connon, Deerfin Sim 280kg £1030 (367) S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 220kg £800 (363) TJ Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 290kg £1040 (358) J Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 290kg £1040 (358) J Magee, Kilwaughter 2x Charolais 290kg £1040 (358) J Brown, Nutt Corner Limousin 290kg £1030 (355) H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 300kg £1060 (353) P and C Connon, Charolais 290kg £1020 (351) and S Graham, Limousin 280kg £980 (350)

301kg to 350kg

H Morrell, Coleraine Limousin 330kg £1480 (448) C Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 310kg £1370 (441) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 350kg £1440 (411) Limousin 310kg £1120 (361) H Morrell, Charolais 310kg £1090 (351) H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 320kg £1120 (350) C Alexander, Belgian Blue 350kg £1190 (340) E Lagan, Coleraine Limousin 340kg £1150 (338) D Thompson, Limousin 350kg £1180 (337) C Alexxander, Belgian Blue 310kg £1030 (332) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 330kg £1090 (330) H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 320kg £1050 (328) J Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 340kg £1110 (326) and B Gingles, Larne Charolais 340kg £1110 (326).

351kg and over

Local farmer 2x Charolais 410kg £1470 (358) D Carson, Nuts Corner Limousin 370kg £1275 (344) J Brown, Limousin 360kg £1240 (344) D McDonnell, Charolais 390kg £1320 (338) J Magee, Kilwaughter 5x Charolais 370kg £1190 (321) D McDonnell, Charolais 370kg £1180 (318) Charolais 380kg £1200 (315) Charolais 410kg £1230 (300) D Carson, Charolais 440kg £1310 (297) C Fleming, Limousin 480kg £1425 (296) and D and H White, Broughshane Limousin 370kg £1080 (291).

Monday evening 6th January 2025: A small entry of breeding sheep due to the wintry weather conditions.

Breeding ewes sold to

R Armstrong, Lisburn 3 Dorset £290, G Christie, Claudy 4 Suffolk £235, 4 Suffolk £220, A McClernon, Carrickfergus 3 Crossbred £215, 6 Texel £214 and G Christie 5 Suffolk £190, 3 Blackface £160.

Ewes with lambs

L Campbell, Carnlough 1 Dutch Spotted ewe and 2 lambs £335, R Armstrong 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £245 and C Alexander, Glenarm 8 Crossbred ewes and 1 lamb £137.

Store lambs

P Campbell 12 Texel £144, J Gardiner, Ballymena 6 Texel £139, M Gardiner, Ballymena 19 Texel £132, J Petticrew, Cairncastle 19 Texel £129, S Gardiner, Ballymena 1 Texel £126, A McClernon 10 Texel £124 and J Beggs, Carrickfergus 8 Texel £117.

Tuesday 7th January 2025: The frosty weather brought a small show of store cattle on Tuesday along with a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £1395 over for a Charolais 600kg at £1995 and heifers £1610 over for a Charolais 660kg at £2270.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 460kg £1560 (339), R M Lyons, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1585 (330), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 440kg £1445 (328), R M Lyons, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1550 (322), 490kg £1570 (320), J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 480kg £1465 (305), T Maybin, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1470 (294), 450kg £1295 (287), J Duncan, Crumlin Limousin 500kg £1380 (276) and T Maybin, Ballynure Friesian 470kg £1285 (273), 440kg £1155 (262).

Over 500kg

T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 520kg £1760 (338), Wylie Livestock, Newtownabbey Charolais 600kg £1995 (332), Limousin 520kg £1700 (326), Charolais 570kg £1770 (310) and R M Lyons, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1535 (301), 510kg £1520 (298), 560kg £1570 (280).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

Wylie Livestock, Newtownabbey Charolais 480kg £1760 (366), I Davidson, Larne Limousin 500kg £1800 (360), Wylie Livestock, Newtownabbey Parthenais 370kg £1195 (323), T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 460kg £1470 (319), 400kg £1235 (308) and T Maybin, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1375 (292), 470kg £1310 (278).

Over 500kg

I Davidson, Larne Limousin 550kg £2110 (283), Wylie Livestock, Newtownabbey Charolais 580kg £2090 (360), I Davidson, Larne Limousin 520kg £1870 (359), 540kg £1930 (357), 620kg £2190 (353), Wylie Livestock, Newtownabbey Charolais 640kg £2240 (350), 660kg £2270 (343) and R Armstrong, Lisburn Limousin 570kg £1690 (296).