Tesco Agri T-Jam looking for start ups

Tesco, in partnership with Leading Edge Only (LEO), the global innovation marketplace, has announced the return of its highly acclaimed Tesco Agri T-Jam start-up pitch competition for 2025.

Building on the success of previous years, the 2025 Agri T-Jam is actively seeking applications from pioneering start-ups with technologies focused on addressing key challenges within the agricultural sector, including achieving net zero, protecting and restoring nature, and improving animal health and welfare.

The competition aims to help empower Tesco’s supply chain to achieve its critical sustainability goals, with the support from start-ups with innovative technologies addressing the supermarket’s key priority areas.

Jayden Halliday, CEO at Leading Edge Only, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Tesco for the Agri T-Jam. This initiative offers a fantastic opportunity for early-stage companies to gain crucial insights into the needs of the agri-food supply chain and to build meaningful connections with potential partners.

“The quality of innovations we’ve seen in previous years has been truly inspiring, and we look forward to engaging with the 2025 cohort.”

Successful applicants will gain invaluable opportunities, including fast-track introductions to Tesco’s extensive supplier network through LEO, as well as expert feedback and dedicated mentoring from Tesco’s Sustainable Agriculture & Fisheries team, offering industry insights and guidance.

The overall winner will also receive a potential trial with one of Tesco’s supply chain partners, providing a real-world platform to test and scale their innovation.

Jayden Halliday added: “Continuing the exciting partnership, the winner of the 2025 Tesco Agri T-Jam will also be awarded Agri-TechE membership and a prestigious speaking slot at the Agri-TechE REAP (Realising Our Economic and Agricultural Potential) conference, scheduled for November 2025.”

REAP conference is Agri-TechE’s flagship event and brings together a diverse range of stakeholders from the Agri-tech and science industries, fostering collaboration and turning challenges into business opportunities. A speaking slot at the event will give this year’s winner a valuable platform to showcase their innovation to a highly engaged audience.

Natalie Smith, Head of Sustainable Agriculture and Fisheries at Tesco, said: “We’re committed to developing and implementing innovative sustainable agriculture practices across our supply chains. Agri T-Jam is now an established gateway into the Tesco network for start-ups and innovators, and we’re hopeful the competition can help all our finalists further develop their work in the sector.”

Applications for the 2025 Tesco Agri T-Jam are now open and will close on Monday, June 30. Start-ups with innovative technologies addressing the priority areas outlined are strongly encouraged to apply.

The 2024 Tesco T-Jam was won by FloMo – A Better Way to Fish, who secured fast-track introductions to Tesco’s supplier network and a trial with one of the retailer’s supply chain partners.

Following the application and rigorous selection process, up to 10 promising start-ups will be shortlisted to present their innovations at the high-profile T-Jam pitch day.

Applications can be submitted at https://www.leadingedgeonly.com/organisation/tesco/tesco-agri-t-jam-2025