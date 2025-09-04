Tesco customers have a golden chance to award £5k to local school

Customers will have the chance to start their local school’s academic year off with a bang this Saturday by awarding a £5,000 grant as part of Tesco’s Golden Grants event.

From 12 noon to 1pm this Saturday at the Knocknagoney Extra (BT4 2PW) and the Belfast Holywood Express (36-42 High Street) stores, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.

The schools hoping to secure the £5,000 from the Knocknagoney Extra store are Ashfield Boys’ High School which is looking for funds to support its breakfast club, The Association of Friends of Rosetta Primary School which is looking to buy some new outdoor play equipment; and St Joseph's PFA Carryduff which is looking to buy some new indoor and outdoor resources to support pupil development.

Customers at the Belfast Holywood Express store will be able to choose among Kilcooley Primary School, which is looking to buy a year’s worth of signing resources for its pupils; Londonderry Primary School PTA which is hoping to provide additional one-to-one counselling sessions to support its pupils’ emotional and mental health needs; and St Columba's PTFA, which is hoping to secure funds for its school breakfast club.

Debbie McConnell, store manager at Knocknagoney Extra, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.”

Conor Allsopp, store manager at Belfast Holywood Express, added: “Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”

There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.

The event is part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts programme, which supports children and young people in local communities to access healthy nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.