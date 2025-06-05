Tesco Customers Raise Over £11,000 for Community Rescue Service

Kerry Whitehouse (CRS Antrim District Unit Commander and Fundraising Officer), Community Champions Ann Broome (Bentrim Road - Lisburn) and Lesley Kirkpatrick (Antrim), Sean McCarry OBE (CRS Regional Commander), Community Champion Jackie Brogan (Ballymoney), CRS Development Officer Hazel Gallagher, Community Champion Caroline Edmondson (Bangor), Mark Forster (Unit Commander of CRS Emergency Response Bikers), Community Champion Donna McCotter (Yorkgate – Belfast) and CRS volunteer Shirley O'Brien.

TESCO shoppers across Northern Ireland have once again shown their generosity, raising an impressive £11,380 for the Community Rescue Service (CRS), a vital, volunteer-led search and rescue organisation.

Now in its third year, the special fundraising day saw 30 CRS volunteers take to 19 Tesco stores alongside charity partner MacBlair builders’ merchant and the 1st Ballymacash Scouts Group, as well as friends and family, to raise funds and awareness.

Participating stores included locations in Belfast, Lisburn, Banbridge, Newtownabbey, Newry, Antrim, Coleraine, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Portstewart, Strabane and Limavady.

CRS plays a crucial role across Northern Ireland, acting as the primary responder for the Police Service of Northern Ireland in cases of high-risk missing persons. In 2024, the organisation responded to 170 emergency callouts in Belfast alone – 30 more than in 2023.

Entirely volunteer-run and dependent on public donations, CRS relies on fundraising efforts like this to operate 24/7, 365 days a year. All proceeds from the Tesco fundraiser will go directly towards purchasing life-saving equipment for their search technicians (Sartechs) and supporting operational costs – including an annual fuel bill of around £40,000. Tesco also regularly contributes food and drink to support search teams during missions.

Donna McCotter, Community Champion at Tesco Yorkgate in Belfast, praised the initiative’s success: “This is an incredible result! Our colleagues and customers have been so generous.

“Because of the sensitive nature of their work, the Community Rescue Service isn’t widely known – but their impact is enormous. It was wonderful to see Tesco teams and CRS volunteers come together in support of such a vital organisation.”

Kerry Whitehouse, CRS Antrim District Unit Commander and Fundraising Officer, added: “We’ve done store collections in the past, but this Province-wide donation day was Donna’s initiative, and it’s been fantastic – not just for raising much-needed funds but also for engaging with the public and raising awareness.

“Tesco has been an amazing partner. This total wouldn’t have been possible without the combined effort of Tesco colleagues, Community Champions, and our dedicated CRS volunteers.”

To support the ongoing work of the Community Rescue Service, make a donation at www.totalgiving.co.uk/donate/community-rescue-service-limited