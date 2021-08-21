Texel ram time at Kilrea mart
On Friday night, 27th August at 7pm, 124 top quality pedigree Texel rams are to come under the hammer in Kilrea Mart at the annual Premier Sale.
The sale includes 50 shearling rams and 74 Ram lambs from top flocks within the breed.
This sale offers a unique opportunity to anyone looking for a quality commercial ram for this forthcoming breeding season. Sale starts at 7pm sharp.
For further enquiries contact Kilrea Mart on 028 295 40269.