The 2021 INFC Yearling National

Palmer & McKay had the best two birds in Ballywalter.

Members were invited to attend at various times over the day to ensure no large numbers gathered at any one time to keep within the Covid 19 regulations.

Great work carried out by many teams of helpers, and the Secretary Trevor Topping available all day to sort out any problems. The entry was slightly down on the previous race in 2019 which I suppose was expected, 511 members sent 3411 birds competing for £26,813 in pools and prizes. Due to weather problems liberation was delayed until 11.30am into a Lt South westerly wind and the race was once again kindly sponsored by Versele Laga & H Beattie & Son. The late liberation was a difficult call and at the end of the first day just 70 birds made home lofts and under 300 in race time, although, a good number of others have turned in. This race has always been one of the most successful since added to the programme and I well remember the late L O Barr and myself putting the idea forward first flown to celebrate H M the Queen Jubilee Year. I believe this was the first time the prizes were not filled, it was a strange season was 2021.

The Mid Antrim area had the best birds, and what a result it was for Alan Darragh of Cullybackey having two birds together for 1st & 2nd Open and now the winner of this Yearling Nat Classic for the 3rd time which is a record added to another record that of now 7 x 1st in the INFC which includes the Blue Riband of Irish racing the Kings Cup. Danny Dixon from Dunloy in County Antrim, another former 1st Nat winner was 3rd Open and all pooled to collect £2,638 and won 1st in the Mid Antrim Combine.

McComb Bros had 1st Club in Killyleagh Central.

INFC Sennen Cove Yearling Nat 511/3411 sponsored by Versele Laga and H Beattie & Son - A Darragh Cullybackey 1248, A Darragh 1246, D Dixon Ballymoney 1244, A & T Agnew Ballyclare 1225, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1219, C McArdle & Sons Banbridge 1207, Larkin Bros Portadown & Drumcree 1204, S Milligan & Daughter Downpatrick Prem 1192, E Russell Hillsborough & Maze 1169, McComb Bros Killyleagh Cent 1164, Palmer McKay & Graham Ballywalter 1161, Donnelly Bros Millvale 1152, G Adair Crossgar 1148, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1138, Joe McGreevy Crossgar 1133, Collins & Douglas Blackwatertown 1131, R Bell & Sons Edgarstown 1130, G & C Topley Laurelvale 1129, D & B Lyness Lurgan Soc 1125, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1123.

North Sect Yearling National 304/2236 - A Darragh Cullybackey 1248, A Darragh 1246, D Dixon Ballymoney 1244, A & T Agnew Ballyclare 1225, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1219, C McArdle & Sons Banbridge 1207, Larkin Bros Portadown & Drumcree 1204, S Milligan & Daughter Downpatrick Prem 1192, E Russell Hillsborough & Maze 1169, McComb Bros Killyleagh Cent 1164.

South Sect Yearling National 207/1137 – Byrne & Bradley Newtown Kilpedder 1121, P Daly Newtown Kilpedder 1121, Gregory Bros Rathnew 1108, Paul & Marie Byrne Arklow Utd 1084, T & S Molloy Arklow Utd 1083, S Cunningham & Sons Sallynoggin 1067, Owen Kirwan Gorey 1053, P & E Gormley Gorey 1040, R Fewings Rathnew 1035, W Bollard & Son Finglas 969.

Muckamore Station Yearling Nat – A Darragh Cullybackey 1248, A Darragh 1246, A & T Agnew Ballyclare 1225, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1219, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1123, Lynch Bros Ballycarry & Dist 1001, R Bethel & Son and D Young Muckamore 1096, A Darragh 1068, G McNeilly Ballyclare 979, A Thompson Ballyclare 910.

Sean Milligan and daughter winner in the East Down Combine - Well done to Sean Milligan and Jenny.

Coleraine Station Yearling Nat – D Dixon Ballymoney 1244, D Dixon 600.

Banbridge Station Yearling Nat – C McArdle & Sons Banbridge 1207, Donnelly Bros Millvale 1152, D & B Lyness Lurgan Soc 1125, M Conlon & Sons Banbridge 1097, N Black & Son Dromara 1097, Darren Aiken Dromara 1080, M Duggan & Son Blackwatertown 1067, J Murtagh & Son Ballyholland 1064, M Peters Ballyholland 1064, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1045.

Wicklow Station Yearling Nat – Byrne & Bradley Newtown Kilpedder 1121, P Daly Newtown Kilpedder 1121, Gregory Bros Rathnew 1108, Paul & Marie Byrne Arklow Utd 1084, T & S Molloy Arklow Utd 1083, O Kirwan Gorey 1053, R Fewings Rathnew 1035, P & E Gormley Gorey 1040, N Dickenson & Son Wicklow SR 926, B Burke Arklow Utd 917.

Balbriggan Station Yearling Nat – W Bollard & Son Finglas 959, T McLoughlin & Son Finglas 950, P Rock & Son Dublin NE 825, Joe Doheny Malahide & Dist 816, J McLoughlin Blanchardstown 814, P J Corcoran & Son Balbriggan 805, D White Clontarf 802, E & J Campbell Balbriggan 776.

R Bell & Son had 1st Club in the Portadown based Edgarstown HPS.

NIPA (INFC) Sennen Cove Yearling Nat - A Darragh Cullybackey 1248, A Darragh 1246, D Dixon Ballymoney 1244, A & T Agnew Ballyclare 1225, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1219, C McArdle & Sons Banbridge 1207, Larkin Bros Portadown & Drumcree 1204, E Russell Hillsborough & Maze 1169, Donnelly Bros Millvale 1152, G Adair Crossgar 1148, Collins & Douglas Blackwatertown WE 1131, R Bell & Sons Edgarstown 1130, G & C Topley Laurelvale 1129, D & B Lyness Lurgan Social 1125, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel & District 1123, J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1110, Lynch Bros Ballycarry & Dist 1101, M Conlon & Sons Banbridge 1097, N Black & Son Dromara 1097, R Bethel & Son and D Young Muckamore 1096.

East Antrim Combined INFC Yearling Nat Sennen Cove – A & T Agnew Ballyclare 1225, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Social 1219, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1123, Lynch Bros Ballycarry & Dist 1101, G McNeilly Ballyclare 985, A Thompson Ballyclare 910, C & L Woodside Ballyclare 858, C & L Woodside 857, A Gault Ballyclare 850, G McNeilly 736, A Thompson 716, A Thompson 713, C & L Woosdide 649, R Duddy Ballyclare 643, J & R Blair Ballyclare 577, A Thompson 511, R Duddy 511, D & J Armstrong & Son 506, N J Arthurs Ballycarry & Dist 383, A Thompson 290, G K & I Moxham Larne & District 282.

INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National – East Down Combine - 1st EDC 8th North Sect S Milligan & Dtr Downpatrick Premier 1192, 2nd EDC 10th North Sect McComb Bros Killyleagh Central 1164, 3rd EDC 11th North Sect Palmer Mc Kay & Graham Ballywalter SPC 1161, 4th EDC 15th North Sect Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Central 1138, 5th EDC 16th North Sect J McGreevy Crossgar HPS 1133, 6th EDC 22nd North Sect Myles Kincaid McCann & Auld Dundonald HPS 1120, 7th EDC 38th North Sect R McVeigh & Sons Dundrum HPS 1032. A big congratulations to Sean & Jenny Milligan on winning 1st East Down Combine.

NICC Sennen Cove Ylr National (INFC) – D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick 1219, Collins & Douglas Blackwatertown 1131, T McClean Annaghmore 1083, R G & G Donaldson Blackwatertown 952, T McClean 947, T McClean 910, R G & G Donaldson 681, Mal Maguire & Son Millvale 677, Grattan Bros & Speers Eastway 659, O & M Monaghan Colin 650.

Trevor Agnew from Ballyclare, best bird in East Antrim and finished 4th Open INFC.

South Leinster Federation (Sennen Cove INFC Yearling National) -Byrne & Bradley Newtown 1,121.70 & 1st Channel Club, Paul Daly Newtown 1,121.55, Gregory Brothers Rathnew 1,108.81, Marie & Paul Byrne Arklow United 1,084.50, Tony & Sylvia Molloy Arklow United 1,083.31, Owen Kirwan Gorey 1,053.51, Pascal & Edward Gormley Gorey 1,040.001, Ron Fewings Rathnew 1,035.31, Billy Burke Arklow United 929.44, Owen Kirwan 928.

East Coast Federation (Dublin) INFC Ylr Nat – N Briscoe Castlebellingham 909, J Doheny Malahide & District 816, P J Corcoran & Son Balbriggan 805, E & J Campbell Balbriggan 776, P Arthur Boyne Valley 739, J Carey Malahide & District 670, Richardson Bros Balbriggan 543, S Sharkey Castlebellingham 517, Reynolds & Cairns Castlebellingham 474, T Speers Malahide & District 462.

Irish SR Fed (INFC Ylr Nat Sennen Cove) – S Cunningham & Sons Sallynoggin 1067, W Bollard & Son Finglas 959, McCann & Whelan Bray South End 837, C Maples Northside 547, M Maguire & Son Sallynoggin 512, Matthews & Bermingham Sallynoggin 509, Matthews & Bermingham 509, N & N Smith Greenhills 493, S Doyle Ballybrack 463, S Duran Blanchardstown 416.

INFC Clubs Sennen Cove Ylr National –

Cullybackey HPS – A Darragh 1248, 1246, 1068, N & S Anderson 579, D & H Kirkpatrick 530, A Darragh 485, G Gibson 445.

Ballymoney HPS – D Dixon 1244, 800.

Paul Matchett who timed at 9.16pm last night finishing 2nd Club Portadown on a very difficult race!

Ballyclare & District – A & T Agnew 1225, G McNeilly 979, A Thompson 910, C & L Woodside 858, 857, A Gault 850, G McNeilly 736, A Thompson 716, 713, C & L Woodside 649, R Duddy 643, J & R Blair 577, A Thompson 511, R Duddy 511, A Thompson 290. The best bird in the hot bed of East Antrim was timed in Ballyclare, the local club have an outstanding record from the long-distance events. Trevor’s bird was a Blue hen, she was flown on Roundabout, her last race was 1st Talbenny. This hen was 1st Section Talbenny Y B Derby last year and she was bred off Trevor’s dad’s pigeons. A great hen, something for the future.

Carrick Social – D & J Armstrong & Son 1219, 506.

Banbridge – C McArdle & Sons 1207, M Conlon & Sons 1097, C McArdle & Sons 845, McCracken Bros 601, 577, E G Sands & Son 380, McCracken Bros 379, Men Jian Zhang 362, 334.

Portadown & Drumcree - Larkin Bros 1204, P Matchett 908, B Creaney 580. Big congratulations to Paul & Jim Larkin on a super performance from the yearling national timing their blue cock at 6.51pm last night to finish 1st Club & 7th Open! Paul would like to personally thank Bernie Cochrane & Herman McEvoy for the parents of the winner. Also, a big congratulations to Paul Matchett who timed at 9.16pm last night finishing 2nd Club on a very difficult race! Great achievement Paul well done! 3rd Club was Bobby Creaney who timed on the 2nd day at 8.21am, well done Bobby.

Downpatrick Premier – S Milligan & Daughter 1192, D McNabb & Partners 869, S Milligan & Daughter 578.

Hillsborough & Maze – E Russell 1169, J Greenaway 1039, J Kelly & Sons 674, J Greenaway 614, J Kelly & Sons 579, 393.

Killyleagh Central – McComb Bros 1164, Gordon Bros & Sons 1138, McComb Bros 600.

Ballywalter SPC – Palmer, McKay & Graham 1161, 620.

Millvale – Donnelly Bros 1152, Mark Maguire & Son 815, Mal Maguire & Son 677, Donnelly Bros 619, 557, 454, 416.

Crossgar RPRA – G Adair 1148, 895, 803, 599, 579, 577, 568.

Crossgar HPS – Joe McGreevy 1133, P Byrne & Son 575.

Blackwatertown WE – Collins & Douglas 1132, R G & G Donaldson 952, 681, Joe Brown, R G & G Donaldson, Joe Brown. Very big congratulations to Collins & Douglas on their win from Sennen Cove Yearling National, which turned into a very tough race. Team Donaldson clocked on the night finishing 2nd and got another one early on 2nd morning to take 3rd Club also. Joe Brown clocked late morning and got another one in afternoon. The United Lofts Boys had also a Midday arrival. Well done to everyone that clocked over the 2 Day Race with INFC, with all the arrivals featuring In the Overall Result in coming days. M Duggan & Son 1067. Gary PO.

Edgarstown – R Bell & Sons 1130, S & E Buckley 616, A & R Neill 448, M Hughes 372. Well done Ronnie and Jason Bell winning, a very hard and testing Yearling National, well done to all in the result very gallant pigeons.

Laurelvale – G & C Topley 1129, 679, J Funston 645, J Serplus 620, G & C Topley 496, Dowey Bros 485.

Lurgan Social - D & B Lyness 1125, K Henderson & Son 808, 681.

Ligoniel & District – McMurray & Anderson 1123.

Newtown Kilpedder – Byrne & Bradley 1121, P Daly 1121, Massey & Duffy 672, Cooley Bros & son 662.

Dundonald – Myles Kincaid McCann & Auld 1120, 582.

Annaghmore – J & E Calvin 1110, T McClean 1083, W G Neill 1021, T McClean 947, R D Calvin 927, T McClean 910, R Buckley 738, 634, W G Neill 633, T McClean 547, G Buckley & Sons 275.

Rathnew - Gregory Bros 1108, R Fewings 1035, Gregory Bros 738, P & J Snell 731, Merrigan Bros 729, R Fewings 717, J & M Merrigan 637, 627, J Fitzgerald & Grand-daughter 444, J & M Merrigan 422, Gregory Bros 418, J Fitzgerald & Grand-daughter 415, 394, T & T Moorehouse & Grandson 393, J Fitzgerald & Grand-daughter 391, 363, R Fewings 357, J Fitzgerald & Grand-daughterv347, J & M Merrigan 326, 321, 280, Gregory Bros 242.

Ballycarry & District – Lynch Bros 1101, Degnan & McKee 432, N J Arthurs 383.

Dromara – N Black & Son 1097, D Aiken 1080, N Black & Son 554.

Muckamore HPS – R Bethel & Son and D Young 1096, Mr & Mrs Magill 381. Bobby and I would like to thank Ronnie Williamson and Claire Williamson for the gift of both the sire and dam of our 29th Open INFC Ylr National cock. D Young.

Arklow United RPC - Paul & Marie Byrne 1084, T & S Molloy 1083, B Burke 917, Leonard De Ridder & Callo 744, D O’Neill 633, E E &B S Kavanagh 421.

Sallynoggin – S Cunningham & Sons 1067, M Maguire & Son 512, Matthews & Bermingham 509, 509, 321, Dermot Roe 307. Well done Stephen & Linda on a great win today been only bird in the club so far from a very though race, had only bird on the day.

Killyleagh & District – Morrison Bros 1065.

Ballyholland – J Murtagh & Son 1064, M Peters 1064, C O’Hare & Son 899, J Murtagh & Son 813, 810, A McAteer & Sons 735, C O’Hare & Son 521, A McAteer & Sons 418, 389.

Gorey RPS – Owen Kirwan 1053, P & E Gormley 1040, Owen Kirwan 928.

Drumnavaddy – S Ogle 1045, E McAlinden 647, McGrath & McParland 610, E McAlinden 610, S Ogle 588, E McAlinden 473, S Ogle 414. Congratulations to Sammy Ogle on winning the Drumavaddy Inv HPS club from the very hard INFC Ylr Nat, also to all in the result.

Bondhill Social – Capper Bros 1044, 808, John Greenaway 666, 603, Capper Bros 258, 247.

Dundrum – R McVeigh & Sons 1032, 664.

Wilton Cross – Michael Duggan & Son 1067, G Douglas 985, H T & J Larkin 674, 443, 379. Congratulations to Michael Duggan’s winning, a very difficult Yearling National.

Armagh HPS – P Campbell & Sons 965, D C & P McArdle 496. Well done P Campbell & son winning Armagh HPS Sennen Cove Yearling National.

Finglas – W Bollard & Son 959, T McLoughlin & Son 950.

Harmony HPS – Abernethy & Turner 955, S Wilson & Son 901.

Newtownbreda – T Marshall & Son 948, 903, K & B McConaghie & Son 870, T Marshall & Son 716.

Wicklow SR Club – N Dickenson & Son 926, Esmond Clare & Esmond 759, Terry Kavanagh 680, K Hodgkinson 672.

Castlebellingham – N Briscoe 909, J Sharkey 517, Reynolds & Cairns 474.

Comber Social – Burns Bros 874.

Annalong – J McCartan 851, J Trimble & Grandson 818, Len McCavery 471, J McCartan 416.

Bray South End – McCann & Whelan 847, Fitzpatrick & Hughes 292.

Dublin Northeast RPC – P Rock & Son 825, L Keogh 538.

Malahide & District – Joe Doheny 816, J Carey 670, T Speers 462, 395.

Blanchardstown RPC – J McLoughlin 814, S Duran 416.

Bray Invitation – H Egan & Son 812.

Balbriggan – P J Corcoran & Son 805, E & J Campbell 776, Richardson Bros 543.

Millisle – R Strain & Son 803.

Clontarf RPC – D White 802.

Naas RPC – A Marsella 758.

Corrigs – Robert Shaw 756, 562, 394.

Boyne Valley – Patrick Arthur 739, Dylan Dwyer 408, B & P Emmett 382.

Doagh & District – Mr & Mrs B McNeilly 727.

Castledawson – S McFlynn 723.

Enniscorthy - Mohmmad Niaz 684.

Millvale – Mal Maguire & Son 677.

Colin HPS – J & M & M Brown 676, O & M Monaghan 650, P & K Braniff 630.

Eastway – Grattan Bros & Speers 659.

Gilford & District – Rafferty & Toman 655, O Fitzpatrick & Son 553, Rafferty & Toman 509, Dillon & Morrow 438.

Ballylesson – I & A Cousins and M & J Albert 642, 552,

Annsborough – James Cleland 638, 561, 477.

Lisburn & District HPS – L Magee & Son 629, A & T & J Houston 627, R Topping & Son 490.

Kingsmoss – J & S Graham 600.

NI Middle Route – Maurice Weir 599, 599.

Harryville HPS – W & D Rodgers 583, M D C Magill 563.

Northside – C Maples 547.

Balbriggan – Richardson Bros 543, P J Corcoran & Son 344.

Newry City - K & H Young 530.

Loughgall – W Corrigan 533, McGeary Bros 522.

Ballymena & District HPS - Blair & Rankin 527, G & A Eagleson 404.

Newry & District – Ronnie Williamson 524, M Gillan 503, Ronnie Williamson 453.

Lagan Valley RPC – Spence Bros 496.

Greenhills – N & N Smith 493.

Ballybrack – S Doyle 463.

Skerries – D Devine 453, 152, Hand & Kallmeuer 383, P Carson Son & Daughter 363, D Devine 324.

Bray Invitation – James Cullen 385.

Dublin North County – N Grant & Sons 388.

Glenavy & District – I Gibb & Sons 377.

Doagh & District – A & N Lewis 363.

Blackwater RPC – Bolger Family 344, 290.

Shelbourne Premier - J Byrne & Daughter 290.

Larne & District HPS - G K & I Moxham 282.

Three Counties RPC – T & E Kelly 256.

C McArdle & Son were the best in the Banbridge Centre.

Mal Maguire & Son from Millvale had the best bird into City of Newry.

Chris Lynch cock was 26th Open in the Sennen Cove winning some £1052 in pools and prizes.

Brothers Paul & Jim Larkin had the best bird in Portadown & Drumcree.

“Swallow Brae Seven”, the 2021 INFC Yearling Nat winner for Alan Darragh.

Danny Dixon of Rasharkin & District, top cash winner holding his latest ace racer winning 1st MAC, 3rd North Sect & 3rd Open INFC.

Collins & Douglas were the winners in the Blackwatertown West End.

Alan Darragh collected nine bags of mixture supplied by race sponsor H Beattie & Son for winning 1st & 2nd Open Yearling Nat Sennen Cove.

This winner for Collins & Douglas took 2nd Open in the NICC.

Blair & Rankin had 1st Club in Ballymena & District HPS, with grandson Jacob.

The Muckamore partners Bobby Bethel and David Young would like to thank Ronnie Williamson and Claire Williamson for the gift of both the sire and dam of our 29th open Ylr National cock, and earlier Gerry Reynolds Mr and Mrs Reynolds of Abbey Social for breeding us our 63rd North Sect Skibereen Inland National hen.

Alan Darragh of Cullybackey holding his Yearling Nat winner, he won the race for the third time and now holds the record of 7 x 1st in the INFC.