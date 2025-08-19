The 2026 LAMMA Innovation Awards are open for entries

The UK’s premier agricultural event, LAMMA, is once again opening its Innovation Awards for entries.

The LAMMA Innovation Awards, sponsored by Rural Asset Finance, were created to recognise and reward innovation and advances within the agricultural industry.

The awards, available for LAMMA exhibitors to enter, celebrate new technologies and provide exposure for agricultural manufacturers through nine categories. In addition to these, the Innovation of the Year award will be presented to the best overall winner at the 2026 show.

Matthew Smart, founder and director, Rural Asset Finance commented on sponsoring the awards, said: “We are delighted and proud to sponsor the LAMMA Innovation Awards because we feel the industry deserves recognition for just how unbelievably resourceful it is.

“Our whole sector is brilliant, individually and collectively at thinking outside the box to work more efficiently, or simply finding solutions to the day-to-day challenges every farm faces.

“These awards are really important to showcase what a modern, high-tech, ground-breaking industry we are.”

Introducing the categories for the 2026 Innovation Awards:

Livestock/Dairy Innovation of the Year

This award focuses on a piece of livestock kit, machinery or technology that provides advancement or innovation inside the Livestock/Dairy sector.

Includes: Livestock/Cattle feeding and handling equipment, Dairy machinery and technology, Milling equipment, Mixing equipment and Fencing equipment.

Grassland Innovation of the Year

This award showcases a piece of grassland kit, machinery or technology that provides advancement or innovation inside the grassland/forage sector.

Includes: Field machinery, including mowers, tedders, rakes, balers, wrappers, bale handling or any machinery or technology that is specific to the life-cycle of grass production.

Digital Technology Innovation of the Year

This award highlights a product or service that uses digital technology and equipment to provide a service to farmers. It must fulfil a genuine business need of farmers and growers.

Includes: Apps, electronics and precision farming software.

Arable Establishment Innovation of the Year

This award showcases a piece of arable machinery or technology that provides advancement or innovation to the establishment of any arable crop.

Arable Crop Care Innovation of the Year

This award showcases a piece of arable machinery or technology that provides advancement or innovation to the establishment of any arable crop, at any point during the production life-cycle.

Future Innovation for Environmental Benefit of the Year

Agriculture is evolving, this award highlights the products that are pushing agriculture into the future with environmental benefits at core.

Includes: Autonomous machinery, Alternative fuel/renewable solutions, Artificial intelligence and robotics. The product must be able to demonstrate its benefit to the environment.

Machine of the Year

This award celebrates innovation within agricultural manufacturing. The machine can be made anywhere in the world, but it must be sold the UK and Ireland, and released after 1st February 2025, and must not have been shown at LAMMA before, even as a prototype.

Includes: Tractors, Materials Handling, Harvesters, Self-propelled sprayers, Crop Protection.

To enter this award the machine has to be displayed at LAMMA 2026.

British and Irish Manufacturer of the Year

This award champions the commitment to innovation by a British or Irish manufacturer. The manufacturer must have shown consistent innovation and progression in the fields of new product development, sales growth, business sustainability,

The manufacture must be based within UK and IE, physical production has to take place within the UK and Ireland.

The IAgrE Ivel Award

To be awarded to the best Gold innovation from across all of the LAMMA Innovation Award categories.

Matthew Smart said: “So many game changing innovations start with one idea, from high-tech inventions to simply a new way of working that’s never been done before, and everything in between.

“All of these ideas benefit the entire farming community, so please do enter your innovation into the awards. You might well win – but as importantly, sharing your innovation with the world could ultimately help thousands in the industry.”

Event details: Wednesday, 14 January 2026: 8am-6pm and Thursday, 15 January 2026: 8am-4.30pm, venue: NEC, Birmingham.

Register now: To secure your place at the UK’s premier agricultural event, register for your free ticket here.

Don’t miss the chance to explore the future of farming at LAMMA 2026.

For more information, visit https://www.lammashow.com