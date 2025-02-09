The advantages of health testing in milk recording

Milk recording has long been a cornerstone of effective dairy farm management, offering insight into the productivity and health of a herd.

However, one of the most valuable and often underappreciated aspects of this practice is health testing. Integrating disease surveillance into routine milk recording not only enhances herd health management but also improves farm profitability and sustainability. This article explores the key advantages of disease testing in milk recording and why it is essential for modern dairy farming.

1. Early Detection of Disease

One of the primary advantages of disease testing during milk recording is the ability to detect diseases early, often before clinical signs are visible. Conditions like mastitis, Johne’s disease, Leptospirosis, BVD, IBR, Neospora, Salmonella, and many more can be identified through routine analysis of milk samples. Early detection is crucial because it allows farmers to intervene swiftly, reducing the risk of disease spreading to the rest of the herd and preventing costly outbreaks.

2. Improved Herd Health

Disease testing in milk recording contributes to the overall health of the herd by providing ongoing monitoring of individual cows and the herd as a whole. By identifying cows that may be harbouring diseases, farmers can take measures to isolate or treat affected animals, protecting the rest of the herd from exposure. Healthier cows produce higher quality milk, have better reproductive performance, and are less likely to require costly veterinary interventions.

In addition, diseases such as Johne’s, leptospirosis, and BVD, which may not show symptoms until they have progressed significantly, can be monitored through milk recording. This allows for the management of disease transmission within the herd and the implementation of long-term control strategies, ultimately improving herd longevity and productivity.

3. Economic Benefits

The economic impact of disease on dairy farms can be significant, with losses stemming from reduced milk yield, increased veterinary costs, fertility implications and in some cases, culling of infected animals and loss of sustainable pregnancies. By incorporating disease testing into milk recording, farmers can reduce these losses through early diagnosis and treatment. For example, Johne’s disease can significantly impact milk yields in infected dairy cows, primarily due to its effects on the digestive system. The disease, caused by Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP), leads to chronic inflammation of the intestines, impairing the cow’s ability to absorb nutrients. As the disease progresses, infected cows experience weight loss, reduced appetite, and overall poor body condition. These factors directly contribute to lower milk production.

Studies have shown that cows infected with Johne’s disease can produce 5% to 25% less milk than their healthy counterparts, even before clinical signs of the disease are apparent. In the subclinical phase, when symptoms are not yet visible, infected cows often experience subtle but measurable reductions in milk yield. As the disease advances to the clinical stage, the milk yield loss becomes more pronounced, with some cows needing to be culled due to severe health deterioration. Additionally, Johne’s disease can indirectly impact milk production by shortening the productive lifespan of cows, leading to early culling and increased replacement costs.

4. Sustainability and Animal Welfare

In today’s world, consumers and stakeholders are more concerned about the ethical treatment of animals and the environmental impact of farming practices. Health testing through milk recording supports sustainable dairy farming by promoting better animal welfare. Additionally, healthier cows have lower environmental footprints. Cows with untreated diseases like Johnes and Leptospirosis may have reduced fertility, shorter lifespans, and lower milk production, which means the farm must maintain a larger herd to meet production demands. Healthier cows, however, can produce more milk per cow, reducing the environmental strain per litre of milk produced

Disease testing in milk recording offers dairy farmers numerous advantages, from early disease detection to improved herd health, economic benefits, and more informed management decisions. By integrating disease testing into routine practices, dairy farmers can enhance both the productivity and sustainability of their operations. As consumer demand for high-quality, sustainably produced dairy products continues to grow, disease testing through milk recording will play an increasingly critical role in the success of modern dairy farms. Embracing this practice is not just a step toward better herd management, but also toward a more sustainable and profitable future.

Please note the recommended timeframe for Johne’s testing after a Tb test, has recently been changed from 60 days to 42 days.

If you wish to find out more about Dairy Herd Management or sign up to start recording, you can contact Ian Nelson on 07900 248 073 or Jayne Boland on 07709 457 697.