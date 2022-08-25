The adventure is over for Winnie the escapee wallaby

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winnie the wallaby made her great escape from her enclosure at Glenpark Estate on the Omagh to Gortin Road, but her big adventure came to an end last night.

Richard Beattie, owner of Glenpark Estate, has thanked everyone who helped with the search for Winnie, and those who sent messages of support while “this rascal went on her little adventure”.

Richard raised the alarm on Sunday evening and asked people to keep an eye out for the ‘escapee kangaroo’.

Winnie the wallaby has been found

The well-known auctioneer offered a reward for Winnie’s safe return and revealed he had received reports of her in Belfast, Dublin and “as far away as Liverpool”.

“We’re pretty sure that she’s close to Glenpark Estate, Omagh, as we’ve been following her tracks,” he said.

“Wallabies enjoy wooded, green areas and we have no doubt that she is enjoying the natural habitat surrounding us here.”

This morning, Richard was delighted to share the news of Winnie’s safe return.

“We have good news. Winnie is home safe and sound,” he commented.

“Special thanks to Tony Smith, Derek Storey, James and Nathan O Hagan and Davy Sinnamon who were key to helping us find Winnie and bring her home late last night. “Selina and I have been genuinely touched by the outpouring of support over the [past] few days.

“There are too many people to mention, but we appreciate all of the calls and messages, and also the media interest which helped highlight our plight. “We couldn’t be happier, and can wholeheartedly assure you Winnie is none the worse after the great escape!”