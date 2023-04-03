Sponsored once again by George Best Belfast City Airport, the competition will culminate with an awards ceremony this October.

This year's finalists will compete across 10 Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area categories, and awards including The Ellen McGowan Award for housing, the President’s Trophy and the illustrious Best of the Best Award will also be presented by the judges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Best Kept Awards were founded in 1957 by the late Professor Arthur Muskett to encourage local communities to take pride in their surroundings and work to protect their environment.

Best Kept Awards NI say cheers to 66 years! Bridgeen McIlroy, Executive Officer, Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC) and Paula Bittles, Executive Assistant - Corporate, George Best Belfast City Airport with Doreen Muskett, MBE, Chairman NIAC in Bangor Castle Walled Garden to launch the 2023 Best Kept NI Awards for the 66th year.

Nearly seven decades later, the campaign is in the guardianship of his daughter and president of the NI Amenity Council, Doreen Muskett MBE.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 competition at Bangor Castle Walled Garden, Ms Muskett said: “It fills me with pride and joy that we are celebrating the 66th Anniversary of the Best Kept Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was the first community-based competition of its kind in the UK and led the way for environment focused competitions including Britain in Bloom, Ulster in Bloom, Tidy Towns, and Entente Florale.

“Throughout its 66 years, hundreds of winners have earned awards for their hard work and commitment to making their communities clean and pleasant places to live.

With a special mention going to the most successful winners in the history of the awards, Loughgall, Broughshane, Waringstown, and Enniskillen who have all won their respective categories at least 11 times.

“We look forward to reviewing this year’s entries and rewarding the best city, towns, villages and housing areas for their gardening displays and environmental initiatives.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The closing date for The Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area Awards is the 28 April 2023.

Entries to the awards are now open.