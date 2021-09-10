The countdown is on to Jalex Timed Sale

Lots 17 and 33 are just two of the show quality in calf heifers that will be sold at the Jalex Timed Auction running between 17-20th September. All details are available to view on marteye.ie with the first lot closing on Monday 20th at 7pm

With many now familiar with online sales, the timed format is a relatively new concept with local farmers, but has many features which will appeal to busy suckler producers.

Potential buyers are more than welcome to call at James Alexander’s farm in the run up to the sale and view the entire sale selection at their leisure. The beauty of this is that lots can be shortlisted in preparation for the timed auction.

Each lot has also been photographed, and detailed information recorded in the sales catalogue which is available to view now on marteye.ie and jalexlivestock.com. This will include all potential buyers need to know including age, identity, service sire, sex of calf and due date.

Bidding opens up on the Friday evening with the countdown timer then running all weekend. The first lot will close from 7pm on Monday (20th) so this is the key day to make sure that you have your work cleared up well ahead of schedule. Bidders will be able to view the bids as they come in on their chosen lots, and have more time than at a live sale to place that final bid!

So let’s talk about the heifers, what makes this sale one that simply should not be missed?

There’s no doubt that the Jalex herd has turned out some fantastic heifers over the years, with many customers making it their one stop shop to source the best quality around.

But these are special, and are considered by James to be the best batch of heifers he has vere offered for sale.

“Many of the heifers are of show quality, and I have no doubt will go on and breed calves that will stand top of the line in the show ring. We also have featured a batch of eye-catching red roan heifers. Easy calving bulls such as EBY have been selected, with the majority due from January onwards,” James added.

All of the lots are eligible for export to UK and Ireland.

The sale will be hosted by the online platform marteye.ie in conjunction with Richard Beattie Livestock Sales who will arrange payments and paperwork following the sale.