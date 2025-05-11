The countryside is a wonderful larder at the moment and free for the picking

The warm weather and occasional soft rain has caused a massive growth of vegetation.

The countryside is a larder at the moment free for the picking. Nettles seem to have burst out of nowhere and have taken over many spaces. As someone who is lacklustre, to say the least, about gardening the sight of these deep, dark verdant leaves just means one thing to me – free food. Nutritionally nettles leaves contain vitamins A, C, and K as well as B vitamins. The leaves are rich sources of terpenoids, carotenoids, fatty acids, essential amino acids, chlorophyll, and minerals. They also contain important polyphenols, which have antioxidant properties. In essence they’re very good for us and can reduce inflammation, blood sugars and for general good health. To make a simple tea pick some nettles, with heavy duty gloves, and remove the leaves. Place them in a teapot and cover with boiling water. Allow to infuse and then strain. Another way to use them is to make a nettle cordial. I’ve attached a recipe or if you want to source ready made go to Noreen’s Nettles who make their own nettle products. They dehydrate the nettles meaning you can have them all year round. Nettle cordial makes a refreshing drink when you add water or Noreen suggests adding gin to make a “sting and tonic”