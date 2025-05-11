The countryside is a wonderful larder at the moment and free for the picking
The countryside is a larder at the moment free for the picking. Nettles seem to have burst out of nowhere and have taken over many spaces. As someone who is lacklustre, to say the least, about gardening the sight of these deep, dark verdant leaves just means one thing to me – free food. Nutritionally nettles leaves contain vitamins A, C, and K as well as B vitamins. The leaves are rich sources of terpenoids, carotenoids, fatty acids, essential amino acids, chlorophyll, and minerals. They also contain important polyphenols, which have antioxidant properties. In essence they’re very good for us and can reduce inflammation, blood sugars and for general good health. To make a simple tea pick some nettles, with heavy duty gloves, and remove the leaves. Place them in a teapot and cover with boiling water. Allow to infuse and then strain. Another way to use them is to make a nettle cordial. I’ve attached a recipe or if you want to source ready made go to Noreen’s Nettles who make their own nettle products. They dehydrate the nettles meaning you can have them all year round. Nettle cordial makes a refreshing drink when you add water or Noreen suggests adding gin to make a “sting and tonic”
Wild garlic season is coming to an end now and it’s worth sussing it out and enjoying it while it’s here. It grows in shady damp areas – follow your nose to find out where. The leaves are broad and vibrantly green with some white flowers that look like lily of the valley. Pick the leaves and wash well in cold water and pat dry on kitchen paper. You can whizz them into a pesto with almonds, oil, a little lemon juice and some parmesan to serve on grilled bread, toss into pasta, or have with salads and grilled meats. Alternatively whizz the wild garlic into butter and freeze to have with steaks, mushrooms or to add to pastas, risottos or some roast potatoes or vegetables. The recipe here is for a wild garlic mac and cheese. The wild garlic is whizzed into a cheese sauce with leeks and spinach for a lovely green coloured sauce. Add the pasta and bake with more cheese on top for a bubbling golden finish. Serve with a dressed green salad to cut through the richness and some bread to mop up any leftover sauce.