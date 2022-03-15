The deadline for FBIS Capital Tier 2 applications has been extended

Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots, has announced his decision to give more time to farmers and growers to submit applications.

Recognising that Tier 2 applications are for larger-scale, transformational projects, that will require some further time and commitment to complete in the current market conditions, the closing date for applications has been extended to 4pm on 29 April 2022.

Mr Poots stated: “I am happy to announce a four-week extension to the deadline for Tier 2 tranche 2.

“This will allow farmers and growers, who are currently working on their applications, extra time to complete all aspects of their application, especially their business plans.

“In addition, it will allow applicants to fully engage with their banks/lending institutions and work towards meeting the additional supporting information or permissions required for the application process.”

Only those farm businesses which submitted an expression of interest will be eligible to submit a full application for Tier 2 tranche 2 by the revised application closing date, 4pm on 29 April 2022.