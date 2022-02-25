The demand for beef AI continues to grow across Northern Ireland

According to the company’s breeding services manager, Ivan Minford, a number of factors are coming into play on this regard.

He explained: “We are also seeing a more than significant rise in the use of sexed straws within the dairy sector. Milk producers now have full confidence in using sexed semen on both heifers and cows.

“In turn, this is creating more opportunities to use beef bulls within a dairy breeding programme.”

The elite Beef Shorthorn bull - Parnassus

Ivan continued: “Dairy farmers do not want to produce black and white bull calves. A high quality, cross-bred beef calf, on the other hand, is worth a significant amount of money.”

Ai Services is also reporting a strong export demand for beef semen at the present time.

“Our beef bull stud at Ballycraigy in Co Antrim continues to expand,” Ivan further explained.

“It is now home to a wide selection of elite beef sires, the vast majority of which were bred and reared here in Northern Ireland.

Drumhill Lord Highway

“As is already the case here, dairy farmers in the rest of the UK are now using large quantities of sexed bulls within their breeding programmes.

“This development has also created opportunities for farmers there to use significantly higher levels of quality beef semen.

“Ai Services has a very high reputation across the UK, regarding the supply of elite beef semen. And it is this factor, more than any other, which is driving our export sales at the present time.

“And this very welcome trend looks set to be maintained into the future.”

Ivan continued: “We are also seeing a continuing demand for high quality semen within the suckler sector.

“Beef prices continue to strengthen. The demand for high quality suckled calves has never been stronger.

“And there is clear evidence that suckler herdowners see a role for proven AI bulls in this context.

“The role for technologies, including synchronisation, is also developing within the suckler sector.”

Ivan’s comments coincided with the launch of Ai Services’ Beef Sires 2022 catalogue.

He explained: “Ninety per cent of the bulls featured in the new catalogue have been sourced from local breeders.

“This reflects the tremendous standards that pedigree beef breeders here in Northern Ireland are now achieving.”

The AI Services’ representative also pointed to changes in the priorities of those dairy and beef herdowners committed to using beef AI.

“Approximately 50% of customers are now opting to select our beef mix offerings. Each straw contains semen from bulls of three different breeds,” Ivan explained.

“This approach acts to improve conception rates.”

Another aspect of the commitment from Ai Services to its customers is the completion of a calving survey on all the company’s beef sires.

“We have always carried out calving surveys on all our new bulls,” Ivan confirmed.

“The information secured by way of the surveys is extremely valuable. First off, it is totally independent in nature.

“I would like to thank all our customers who have taken the time to fill-in and submit the calving survey forms to Ai Services.”

The information gathered from the calving surveys is published and made available to all farmers who need to make use of it.

Ivan further explained: “The availability of the calving survey data has been very important in securing valuable export opportunities for our beef semen.”

New bulls included in the Ai Services’ Beef Sires catalogue for 2022 include:

Drumhill Lord Highway

An elite Aberdeen-Angus sire, he has tremendous indices for both terminal and maternal breeding. Lord Highway is bred from a successful and proven cow family. Exceptional growth and muscling in his progeny is to be expected.

Olaf

A British Blue sire, he has exceptionally high performance indices – in the top percentage of the breed. His low birth weight suggests calving ease. Olaf displays real muscling nd superb fleshing ability.

Pochettino

Bred locally by S and J McGeehan, from Fivemiletown in Co Tyrone, this is a sire with exceptional conformation and style. His strong pedigree is a strong pointer towards his ability to produce quality progeny

Ivantonov

This is a bull with exceptional calving ease potential. He is recommended for breeding suckler replacements.

Ivantonov has superb muscling and hindquarter development.

Parnassus

This is a very stylish Beef Shorthorn bull with tremendous potential. His dam classified EX92 and a full sister sold for 12,000gns. Parnassus was the Northern Irish herds’ competition young bull of the year 2021.