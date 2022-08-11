The effect of the war in Ukraine on a JOSKIN dealer’s daily life

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is your company’s main business and since when has it been active in the market?

We are the official dealers for the CASEiH and Steyr tractor brands for the East and Southeast of Poland, namely the voivedeships – or provinces – of Lesser Poland, Subcarpathia, Lublin and the Holy Cross. We are active in the sales of agricultural machines since 1992. We only work with brands which offer high quality products to the customers, and thus a value that allows them to grow.

What is the shortest distance between your branch and the Ukrainian border?

Pawel Paczuski and Michal Stachlewski

Since we are operating in the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships, we are neighbours all along the Polish-Ukrainian border. The nearest positions are located between 80 and 100 km from our branches.

Does the war on the other side of the border have an impact on your company? If yes, which ones?

Like everybody in Poland, we feel the impacts of the war. The financial effects linked to energy costs, the increasing prices of products or the increasing costs of loans, but above all, there is a general awareness that at this low cost we can help our neighbours, show them that they are not alone, that there is hope for a better tomorrow, that the state is not some kind of monster, but its duty is to protect citizens and take care of people in need.

How did it affect machinery sales?

This situation has a huge impact on the farmers’ attitude regarding investments. Do they have to buy or do they have to save money and get ready for the worst? In view of such agressive acts, it is naive not to see the risks threatening the whole of Europe. We cannot tell ourselves “this is not my business, it is not my problem”.

Did you notice any hesitation from your customers regarding the purchase of a JOSKIN machine due to the situation in Ukraine? If yes, which one?

Yes, the customers not only analyse the price, but also the manufacturers’ policies. Do they support freedom, not only by using words but also through politicians’ actions and those of European organisations, or do they only want to make money, therefore not considering life as a supreme value? All this brings out the deepest parts of the human being and allows us to make a difference between the brutes on the one hand and the rational people on the other hand.

Viewing the disaster taking place next door to you, did you by any means put anything in place to help them? If yes, what?

In addition to purely symbolic support actions like hoisting the Ukrainian flag on our branches, so that people from this country don’t feel alone, we are trying to think in the long term. Each of our employees has probably contributed to the support of people entering the country and we are also ready to help. The actions of the government are the best example. In wartime, action is needed.

Have housing been provided to Ukrainians in your city?

In the city of each of our employees, and we are 80, housing have been provided to Ukrainian families. We believe that at the end of this period, those families will go back to their homeland and rebuild it.

Have you hired Ukrainian workers? If yes, what kind of workers are involved?

No, we haven’t hired anybody because our activity requires specific knowledge as well as a good knowledge of the language and customers. Because of these criteria, we cannot hire everybody. This also applies to Polish workers. Without this difficulty, it would be different. Apart from that, we know that a large number of our customers are hiring people from Ukraine.

Did this war period led to organizational changings within your company, like staff reduction or hybrid work?

Hopefully it is not the case, but we are all aware that we could all go into a state of emergency overnight.

Did you export machines to Ukraine? If yes, to what extent and which machines?

Our core business is machinery sales in Poland. We specialise in selling machines to farmers that, even if they use modern production technologies, are making relatively traditional choices. The Joskin company is very strict with regard to after-sales service and that is the reason why we only sell within our borders. Because of the distance we wouldn’t be able to assist our Ukrainian customers the best way possible.

Have you imported machines from Ukraine? If yes, to what extent and which machines?

No, we mainly work with European suppliers.

Do you also have Ukrainian customers in your database? If yes, what about after-sales issues?

We mainly sold parts from our shelves. Ukrainian farmers used to buy materials from us when their local supplier didn’t have materials in stock.

Did local authorities start to put security measures in place for the community? Do or will these measures have an impact on your daily work?

Each region started to secure its borders, which means more troops and anti-aircraft intallations, anti-missile facilities and a defence of unprecedented power. Younger men and women have also been called up to receive a military training.

How do you rate the collaboration with the JOSKIN company for the past few years?

JOSKIN 100 % matches the idea that a brand is a commitment given to the customer that unites him for several years and makes him proud of his choice. For us, as a dealer, it is a guarantee of a collaboration and an opportunity to increase financial ressources thanks to sales and maintenance of machines. A machine bearing the JOSKIN brand, unquestionably means a guarantee of profits.

How do you contemplate doing business with the JOSKIN brand in the future?

For us, JOSKIN is a key-brand among our five suppliers. We put everything in place to maximise our sales, while respecting the principles of economy and good customer service. We try to display the products in the best way possible, and to manage the orders well to ensure continuity and short delivery times. We work closely with the JOSKIN local representative to schedule the purchases, presentation of the products on the market and the contacts with the final customers. This cooperation works perfectly well especially as we receive strong support from the production, after-sales, logistics and administration departments.

Considering the inflation, prices of components, fluctuation of oil prices, increasing prices of transport, what do you see as the prospects for the future years?

The current war situation is a bigger threat than the price increases that could come and go depending on the market needs. It is better to have higher prices and higher salaries than having a war that will destroy everything. Poland, which has not been annexed to Russia for the last 30 years, has shown what is possible to build with work and the will to create. The Ukrainian attitude, who, in the same time, tried to live with Russia but had nothing in return but a dictatorship, is not surprising. Freedom is a supreme value for any human being.

How did the landscape change in Poland within the cities, villages around the borders following the Russian expansion?

The whole landscape has changed: we hear Ukrainian in the media, in administrations there are Ukrainian customers and info is given in both languages. In the streets, we see a lot of cars with Ukrainian registration plates. Churches make their infrastructure available so people can pray according to their ritual etc. We are not only speaking about the big cities, but also villages.

On a recent visit to your Jasionka branch, next to the airport, I saw military troops parked. I would like to know why these troops are deployed over there. Do you feel safe there?