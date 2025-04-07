The Farmer’s Bash weekender announces Rural Support as nominated charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Farmer’s Bash is pleased to announce its official charity partner for this year’s event is Rural Support.

The Northern Ireland based charity is crucial in supporting farming families through various challenges by providing high quality programmes and services which offer a holistic and tailored approach to complex and diverse issues affecting farming families and their businesses.

They work in partnership with a range of organisations across the agri, public, private and community and voluntary sectors to deliver their services and programmes and rely on charitable donations to support as many farmers and farm families within the NI farming community as possible.

Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support said: “We are delighted to be the nominated charity for this year’s Farmer’s Bash. It’s always a great event for those of us who love live music, so we all look forward to enjoying this fantastic star-studded line-up!

“We are very grateful to the organisers for choosing Rural Support; it’s a great opportunity to raise the profile of the organisation as well as some much-needed funds in support of the business and personal wellbeing of our farming families across Northern Ireland.

“The team will be there in force so if you are going and see us around, please say hello!”

Nigel Campbell, Promoter of the Farmers Bash commented: “We are delighted to welcome Rural Support as the official charity partner of the Farmers Bash Weekender. Farming is the backbone of our communities, and the incredible work that Rural Support does in providing vital assistance to farmers and their families aligns perfectly with the spirit of our event.

“Together, we want to celebrate the agricultural community while also raising awareness and support for those who need it most.”

The Farmer’s Bash is back in 2025 and, due to phenomenal demand, the event will now be hosted across two days and four stages at Boucher Playing Fields – Northern Ireland’s largest concert venue!

Nigel Campbell, creator and promoter of the Farmers Bash, stated: “We’ve listened to our audience, and after a hugely successful few years, including a rapid sell out success at Belsonic in 2024, we’ve made the decision to go big! Boucher Fields is the biggest concert site in Northern Ireland, and has hosted some incredible international acts. We’re delighted to be bringing The Farmer’s Bash Weekender there for the first time, and can’t wait to show the fans the scale and ambition of this new annual event!”

Rural Support is a registered charity and company limited by guarantee established in 2002 due to the foot and mouth pandemic.

They provide a range of programmes and services for farmers and farm family members in support of their farm business and personal wellbeing, all accessible via a confidential Support Line which is open Monday to Friday 9am to 9pm. (Freephone 0800 138 1678).

These include:

· On-farm Business Support

· Farm Business Programmes

· General Mental Health Counselling

· Bereavement Counselling

· Support for Older Farmers

· Social Farming Support Service

· Agri Sector Training

The agri sector continues to experience unprecedented challenges and by supporting their work you are helping them to deliver and develop proactive, innovative, evidence- based programmes and services, delivered by professionals who care, responding to what the farming community needs and supporting to secure the sustainability and resilience of the industry.

To find out more about the work of Rural Support visit www.ruralsupport.org.uk or Freephone 0800 138 1678.

Tickets for The Farmers Bash are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ie