The Fashion Forever Festival returns for a festive look at tackling textile waste

Aoife McCrory, Waste and Pollution Solutions Coordinator for Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, launches the third Fashion Forever Festival at 2 Royal Avenue, Belfast.

THE Fashion Forever Festival is returning to Belfast this Christmas to shine a light on the issue of textile waste in Northern Ireland and to provide solutions to help everyone explore reusing, repairing and reimagining their old clothes and fabrics this festive season.

The festival, now in its third year, will take place at 2 Royal Avenue on Saturday (December 21) from 11am to 4pm. The jam-packed programme of events has been designed to introduce sustainable fashion concepts and designers in a fun and accessible way.

Fashion Forever, delivered by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) through the Carrier Bag Levy, is an awareness campaign that hopes to show the public the issues posed by mounting textile waste and the everyday behavioural changes that can help tackle the impact it has on our environment.

Alongside talks on the subjects of reusing, repairing and reimagining our textile waste, the event festivities will feature a plastic-free wrapping station, a visit from Sustainable Santa, a pop-up pre-loved styling boutique and swap shop, as well as a host of new-to-you clothing stalls, alongside exhibitions and mini workshops exploring the world of sustainable fashion.

Last year’s event saw hundreds of people visit the festival and the Fashion Forever team hopes that this year’s Christmas themed event will help their visitors tackle the waste challenges of the festive season.

Aoife McCrory, Waste and Pollution Solutions Coordinator for Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and festival organiser, said: “This time of year represents a massive spike in the consumption of textiles and can generate a large amount of single-use seasonal garments and gifts. The Fashion Forever Festival aims to highlight how we think about textiles and all the changes we can make to reduce our impact.

“Our fashion choices are having a hugely negative impact on Northern Ireland’s environment. One million tonnes of textiles are discarded each year across the UK, a third of which ends up in landfill, contaminating our natural resources and posing a threat to the health of those who live and work nearby.

“It’s time we all start to think differently and make small changes to the choices we make. We hope that this festival provides an opportunity for the public to see there are alternative ideas and solutions, which are beneficial to both their wardrobe and the environment.”

Research from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful in 2023 shows that the public want to make better textile choices, with 17 per cent of people surveyed buying second-hand clothing on a regular basis, and over 60 per cent wanting to explore buying more pre-loved clothing rather than brand new. The charity hopes that the Fashion Forever Festival is the perfect opportunity to find new ideas and be inspired by those who are championing shopping sustainably.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “Innovative and exciting initiatives such as Fashion Forever offer multiple benefits to people and the environment. The more we can do to encourage people to keep their clothes in use for longer or to reuse them, the better for all of us. Limiting fashion waste by buying pre-loved clothes helps us move towards a circular economy which helps protect the planet and the household purse.

“Thanks to the Carrier Bag Levy, DAERA can support this year’s festival. It will offer people the skills and knowledge to help them reimagine and reuse their existing clothes, prolonging the lifespan of their clothes, keeping them out of landfill and helping protect our precious environment.”

The Fashion Forever Festival is a drop-in event, no booking is required.