Series five followed six farming families, living in some of Scotland’s most stunning and remote locations. The popular series has documented their highs and lows over the course of a year.

In tonight’s final instalment, episode 12, the countdown to Christmas begins and Donald and Joanna hit a few teething problems as they open their new farm shop in the middle of a winter storm.

Advertisement

Later, with their reindeer event in full swing, they reflect on their year of change.

The final episode of series five will be shown later today. Image: BBC iPlayer

In Fife, brothers Mike and Pete work in stormy weather to bring the cows in for their first pregnancy scanning, which will reveal how successful their new joint venture has been. The whole family gets involved with a local Clydesdale horse show, in which young colt foal Rocky competes against his older stable mate, Maximus.

As Emma and Ewan near the end of their first year on their new farm in Bute, they are taking the time to return to what they know and love best: training sheepdogs. Later, they reveal a new business plan, which draws on both their strengths.

Advertisement

Sadly for viewers, this is Emma and Ewan’s final appearance on This Farming Life.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Emma penned: “Well it’s nearly a wrap in our ‘This Farming Life’ journey.

Advertisement

"The BBC crew arrived to start filming us at ‘Fallowlees’ Northumberland in 2019. We were a recently married couple with a son of six months.

"We were living off grid on the farm with no mains electric, water or gas. Ewan was a full time firefighter in the Scottish borders, and I was full time on the farm shepherding sheep and training dogs.

Advertisement

"The BBC filmed perhaps our most tumultuous years. A global pandemic, Brexit, land loss, financial difficulties, job changes and a farm move to name but a few.

"We loved having them there, and it was our greatest privilege to share our journey.

Advertisement

"Now our journey with the BBC has come to an end, the last episode is to aired tomorrow BBC 2 at 6pm. We can only thank the BBC their amazing staff, and everyone involved for such an incredible opportunity.”

Emma added: “Thankyou so much for following us on here and for the amazing messages of support. We really do appreciate it.”

Advertisement

This Farming Life, series five, episode 12, will be broadcast on BBC Two Northern Ireland at 6pm tonight.

If you have missed any of the episodes in this series, they are still available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.