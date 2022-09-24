The finalists are revealed for the annual 2022 Farming Life awards
The finalists have been revealed for the 2022 Farming Life awards.
This year marks the 11th year of the annual event which recognises excellence within the farming industry.
A full list of the finalists for 2022 is as follows:
AHV UK & IE
ARCZero
Ballyboley Dexters
Bronagh O’Kane
Ciaran McCaughan, Castle Tower School
Eringold Milk Replacers
Fort Farm
Hunters Vending
J Craig and Son
Jack Kelly
James & David Bonner
Joe Mulholland
John Dan O’Hare
Lantra
Majella Gollogly, Rural Health Partnership
McGraths Farm Produce
Northern Ireland Safety Group (NISG)
Regenerative Farm Project
Royal Ulster Agricultural Society
Rural Support
SRF ltd
Stamp out Scab
Stonebridge Cottage Farm
The Nature Friendly Farming Network
Timothy Davidson
Weld Tech Engineering
Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers praised the fantastic cross section of finalists there are this year which recognise all areas of the Northern Ireland farming industry.
She added: “Our awards are a great opportunity to shine a light on all the great things and hard work that goes on within our industry and this year will be no exception.
“It is always fascinating to read the entries and to learn more about the stories of each particular farm or business. Every year the people within our industry demonstrate their commitment, versatility and innovation as they take on day to day challenges, embrace new technology or ways of farming and work hard to ensure the success of their enterprise.
“The awards night promises to be a great evening with good food, good company, entertainment and a spotlight on a diverse range of people, companies and organisations.
“We are really looking forward to turning a spotlight on those individuals and showing yet again all that is great about our farming way of life.
“If you want to be a part of the night, then tickets are on sale now.”
Winners will be announced at a prestigious black tie awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast on Wednesday 5th October. Tickets are available for sale until Wednesday and can be purchased at www.farminglifeawards.co.uk