The finalists are revealed for the annual 2022 Farming Life awards

This year marks the 11th year of the annual event which recognises excellence within the farming industry.

A full list of the finalists for 2022 is as follows:

AHV UK & IE

ARCZero

Ballyboley Dexters

Bronagh O’Kane

Ciaran McCaughan, Castle Tower School

Eringold Milk Replacers

Fort Farm

Hunters Vending

J Craig and Son

Jack Kelly

James & David Bonner

Joe Mulholland

John Dan O’Hare

Lantra

Majella Gollogly, Rural Health Partnership

McGraths Farm Produce

Northern Ireland Safety Group (NISG)

Regenerative Farm Project

Royal Ulster Agricultural Society

Rural Support

SRF ltd

Stamp out Scab

Stonebridge Cottage Farm

The Nature Friendly Farming Network

Timothy Davidson

Weld Tech Engineering

Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers praised the fantastic cross section of finalists there are this year which recognise all areas of the Northern Ireland farming industry.

She added: “Our awards are a great opportunity to shine a light on all the great things and hard work that goes on within our industry and this year will be no exception.

“It is always fascinating to read the entries and to learn more about the stories of each particular farm or business. Every year the people within our industry demonstrate their commitment, versatility and innovation as they take on day to day challenges, embrace new technology or ways of farming and work hard to ensure the success of their enterprise.

“The awards night promises to be a great evening with good food, good company, entertainment and a spotlight on a diverse range of people, companies and organisations.

“We are really looking forward to turning a spotlight on those individuals and showing yet again all that is great about our farming way of life.

“If you want to be a part of the night, then tickets are on sale now.”