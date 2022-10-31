The first recipients of OCN NI Level 3 Award in The Principles of Meat Technology at CAFRE

The Meat Technology Team at Loughry Campus, CAFRE offers its congratulations to recipients of the OCN NI Level 3 Award in The Principles of Meat Technology, which was delivered at Loughry Campus in April and May 2022.

The OCN NI (The Open College Network Northern Ireland) Level 3 Award in The Principles of Meat Technology was developed by Food Technologists at Loughry Campus, CAFRE in response to the Meat Industry’s demands for a recognised qualification in Meat Technology.

The OCN NI (The Open College Network Northern Ireland) Level 3 Award in The Principles of Meat Technology is credit based and allows learners to accumulate credits to continue life-long learning and enable progression to higher level qualifications within the food technology sector. To achieve this qualification, learners must successfully complete all five mandatory units (five credits).

Malgorzata Wojtek from Karro Food Group with CAFRE Food Technologist and Tutor, Ruth Hyndman

The mandatory units include Factors Affecting Meat Eating Quality, Legislation and Labelling of Meat and Meat Products, Meat Microbiology and Shelflife, Meat Curing, Smoking and Fermentation Technology and Burger and Sausage Manufacture.

CAFRE has over 50 Food Technologists and Scientists employed within its Education and Knowledge Advisory Services. This resource informs and supports the development, delivery and assessment of relevant content included in the qualification.

The qualification is appropriate for those entering the meat industry from other processing sectors who wish to increase their technical knowledge, as well as existing employees who are becoming more exposed to technology demands.

The programme is particularly suitable for those in production, new product development, technical and quality assurance roles.

Advertisement

Schalk Van der Merwe from Hellbent with CAFRE Food Technologist and Tutor, Hayley O`Neill

The new qualification will provide learners with the core knowledge and skills required by a modern food technologist.

Peter Simpson, Head of Food Technology at CAFRE’s Loughry Campus comments: “The Northern Ireland Meat Industry which employs over 13,500 people, with a turnover of £2.8billion values a trained workforce.

"It is therefore vital that CAFRE supports these businesses by providing appropriate training opportunities. CAFRE is committed to enabling the Northern Ireland food industry to maintain a trained and skilled workforce.”

Advertisement

Course manager, Rosemary Brennan says: “This qualification will provide an opportunity to interact with others from the meat industry, while gaining the necessary knowledge of meat technology topics from experienced tutors.”

Corinne Anderson from Foyle Food Group with CAFRE Food Technologist and Tutor, Clare Campbell

To register your interest in the next programme, please visit the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk/principles-of-meat-technology/

To find out more please contact course manager, Rosemary Brennan via email [email protected]

Advertisement