The Co Meath man expressed great confidence in the future of Aberdeen-Angus cattle breeding on the island of Ireland.

“The lst 12 months have seen a record demand for pedigree Aberdeen-Angus bulls,” he confirmed.

“Leading the charge were dairy farmers who wanted to produce quality cross-bred beef calves from their cows and heifers.”

Attending the recent Aberdeen-Angus farm walk, hosted by Fivemiletown breeder Ian Browne: l to r: Peter Lamb, Richhill; Ellie Reilly, Armoy and Gareth Beacom, CAFRE.

According to McEnroe, there remains a very strong demand for easy calving Aberdeen-Angus bulls that can put a bit of shape into calves born to Friesian and other dairy-bred females.

He continued: “As the seson progressed, the focus of attention switched to breeding heifers.

“And we are seeing prices for these animal starting to increase at the present time.

“Irish pedigree Aberdeen-Angus numbers are at record levels.”

Red or black Aberdeen-Angus cattle: the choice is yours.

According to McEnroe, the quality beef schemes continue to encourage demand for Aberdeen-Angus cattle.

He explained: “All pedigree stock born in Ireland are now fully registered.

“The figures for each animal can be easily accessed.

“The plants continue to run their quality beef schemes on that basis.

“Demand for registered Aberdeen-Angus quality beef continues to grow.”

Meanwhile, The growth in red Aberdeen-Angus cattle continues apace in Northern Ireland.

The recent farm walk hosted by Fivemiltown-based, pedigree Angus breeder - Ian Browne - provided a perfect platform for an in depth discussion on this subject.

Ian farms with his son Harry on a tremendously productive grassland farm, located right on the border between counties Tyrone and Fermanagh.

Their pedigree Angus herd comprises 100 cows and followers. It is one of the most significant breeding operations of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Ian and Harry also keep a small number of pedigree Hereford cattle.

Their Angus herd contains 20 red-coloured breeding females.

Ian takes up the story.

“The vast bulk of our customers are dairy farmers looking to buy black Aberdeen Angus bulls.

“They are looking for an animal that will produce a high quality calf that is eligible for any of the current Aberdeen-Angus beef quality schemes.”

He continued: “However, there is a growing demand for red Angus bulls within the suckler sector.

“When crossed, with a Charolais cow, for example, the resulting calf has that deep cream colour that is widely sought by beef finishers.”

According to Ian Browne, there is no difference in the overall performance levels that can be achieved by red and black coloured Angus cattle.

“The difference in coat colour is the only factor coming into play,” he further explained.

Crossing a red Aberdeen-Angus bull with a black cow will always produce a black calf nd vice versa.

The production of a red calf will only be guaranteed when a red bull is crossed with a red cow.

“However, the red trait can come through in the second generation,” Ian added.

“We have 20 red cows in the herd at the present time. The plan is to keep numbers at this level.”

It turns out that Europe is out of the step with the rest of the world, where red Aberdeen-Angus cattle predominate.

They are the predominant Angus option in the United States, Canada, across South America and Australia.

Red is a naturally occurring colour trait within the Aberdeen-Angus breed: it is not a mutation.

It has been the case that black cattle have been chosen as the bloodlines of choice in the UK and Ireland for many generations.

Genetic assessment has confirmed that, coat colour apart, red Angus animals are identical to the Scottish population of Aberdeen-Angus Cattle.

Today, red Angus stock are registered separately from black Angus cattle in Australia, Canada, and the United States.

Red Angus cattle are naturally polled.

Mature bulls have an average live weight of 935kg: the equivalent figure for cows is 635kg.

The Scottish Angus is usually black, but red individuals occur.

This may be the consequence of cross-breeding in the eighteenth century of the small Scottish cattle with larger English Longhorn stock, aimed at increasing their draught power.

Making best use of grazed grass is an absolute priority for Ian Browne.

He puts the bulls out with the cows and heifers at the beginning of July. This means that the first calves of the year are not born until April.

“The vast majority of our mature cows will calve outdoors without assistance,” Ian commented.

“Obviously, we keep a closer eye on first-calving heifers.”

He continued: “We do not feed creep to calves at all.

“The only animals on the farm receiving meal are young breeding bulls in preparation for sale.

“Our breeding bulls are sold at around 18-months of age.

“They are brought together in groups of ten with potential buyers give full access to all the animals for sale at a particular time.”

The myriad quality beef schemes continue to encourage demand for Aberdeen-Angus cattle across the island of Ireland.

As part of this, all pedigree Angus cattle are fully genotyped at birth.

The beef industry across the UK and Ireland is changing with dairy calf to beef systems rising in prominence.

Farmers adopting these systems are more than happy to work with Aberdeen-Angus cross calves, provided they are of a suitable quality.

College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) beef and sheep advisor, Gareth Beacom, was the guest speaker at the farm walk hosted by Ian Browne.

Courtesy of his presentation, he highlighted the central role that grazed grass can play within all livestock production systems.

Gareth commented: “Grazed grass remains the cheapest feed that farmers can offer their stock.

“It costs six pence to produce one kilo of grass dry matter: the equivalent figures for silage and concentrates are 12p and 27p respectively.

“GrassCheck figures confirm that grass crude protein figures will remain at around 20 per cent throughout the grazing season.

“This fact alone makes grass a very valuable feed input, when one compares the cost of procuring meals with a similar protein value.”

He added: “However, the energy contained within grass swards will vary throughout the year, decreasing as the autumn period approaches.

“It is possible to finish cattle on grazed grass alone during the early summer period.

“Offering meals at this stage is simply adding costs for no reason.

“The cattle will take the meals offered to them.

“But they will only be substituting the concentrate for the grass that is already available to them.”

Gareth concluded: “Maximising the energy intake of cattle during the finishing period is crucially important.

“This ensures that the animals have the correct level of fat cover.

“Animals can be finished at grass during the autumn period.

“But meal supplementation will be necessary in order to ensure that energy intakes are at the correct levels.”

Another Red Angus is enthusiast is William Dodd, who farms near Saintfield in Co Down.

He has been breeding the cattle for the past 12 years.

His Glenbrae Red herd comprises 20 cows, five breeding heifers and followers.

“Demand for red Aberdeen-Angus is now growing strongly throughout Ireland, the UK and the rest of Europe,” he said.

“Many commercial dairy farmers are keen to run a red Aberdeen-Angus bull with heifers.

“First-off, they produce a slightly smaller calf. The bulls also colour mark their progeny.

William added: “Red bulls are easier to see in a field when running with a group of black and white heifers.

“So there is a distinct health and safety benefit to be gained from using them in this way.”

A strong demand for red Aberdeen-Angus has also been reflected in the prices paid for them.

William Dodd secured 6,000gns for a home-bred bull at the recent Aberdeen-Angus pedigree sale in Stirling

Glenbrae Red Maverick X164 had previously picked up the ‘best of opposite sex’ accolade at Balmoral Show 2022.

He was 18 months old on the day of the sale in Scotland.

There is also growing evidence to the effect that Aberdeen-Angus sires are being increasingly used on suckler beef farms in Northern Ireland.

And it is the easy-calving and easy-fleshing nature of Aberdeen-Angus cattle that is key in this regard

Bill Harper runs a herd of 60 suckler cows on his farm near Portrush. Limousin and Simmental crosses, with everything put to an Aberdeen-Angus bull.

The Co Antrim man previously bought in continental cross stores for finishing.

However, he started transitioning to a suckler herd on his 170-acre farm just over 20 years ago when the processor he supplies – Linden Foods – started an Aberdeen-Angus scheme.

He says he has been impressed with the easy-calving nature of the Aberdeen-Angus breed, its ability to finish on less feed than the continental stores he previously reared, and the docile nature of the bulls.

Bill added: “I really like the temperament of the cattle – I can see a real difference with the Aberdeen-Angus crosses in comparison to the continental stores I used to buy.”

Ease of management is key for Bill Harpur, who houses cattle for siz months of the year.

His cows calve during April and May.

Approximately 15 eight to nine-month-old heifer calves are purchased every October, to be whittled down to a group of eight or 10 to keep as replacements.

“They’re predominantly Limousin cross and Simmental cross heifers from suckler herds, and the ones I decide to keep go to the bull the following July when they’re around 16-months-old,” he says.

Mr Harpur pelvic scores them all to decide which ones to keep for breeding, and he is also very strict about which animals to retain in the herd after calving.

For example, anything that requires excessive calving assistance will not be bred from again, and any animal which requires extra attention to get her calf suckling will not be kept after she rears that calf.

“By using an Aberdeen-Angus bull, I very rarely have to assist an animal to calf and the calves just want to live – they are full of vigour,” says Mr Harpur.

Finishing on less inputs

The move from finishing continental bought-in stores to home-bred Aberdeen-Angus cross cattle has resulted in animals finishing five months earlier on less inputs.

The finishing ration for the home-bred Aberdeen-Angus crosses comprises 2-3kg of home-grown barley at 10 per cent protein per day, plus good-quality silage.

“On this diet, my heifers are going away at 21-22-months-old, and the steers are going for slaughter at 21-24-months-old,” says Mr Harpur.