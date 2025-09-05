The History Detectives: New Exhibition at North Down Museum

History detectives Leanna Russell, Moira Concannon and Lesley Simpson visiting Sheila Graham (second from right) at Moorhall, Killinchy.

A FASCINATING new exhibition, The History Detectives, is now open at North Down Museum’s Long Gallery. The exhibition is free and open daily.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project began when three like-minded local historians – Leanna Russell, Moira Concannon and Lesley Simpson – realised that comparatively little had been published about the history of their home area of Balloo and Killinchy.

Determined to fill this gap, they undertook their own detailed research into the people and places that shaped their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The History Detectives follows their journey into the past and showcases the sources they used, from maps, leases and wills to letters and photographs. These materials reveal the lives of farmers, millers, publicans, shopkeepers, doctors, postmasters and Presbyterian ministers from Balloo and surrounding townlands across past centuries.

The exhibition also features a range of artefacts, including loaned items from the Public Records Office NI and the National Museums NI, offering visitors a rare chance to see this history brought vividly to life.

Alongside the exhibition, visitors are invited to a special talk, How to Become a History Detective, on Thursday, October 9, at 7pm in North Down Museum (booking essential).

The session will be led by local history detectives Lesley Simpson, Moira Concannon and Leanna Russell, who will share their experiences of researching the history of Balloo and Killinchy, as well as offering practical advice on how anyone can begin exploring their own local history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Ards and North Down Mayor Gillian McCollum said: “North Down Museum is always grateful to have an opportunity to create new relationships with our communities and to provide a platform where interesting and diverse stories of the past can be explored and enjoyed by our visitors, both local and those from further afield.

“The museum is committed to celebrating and promoting every part of our borough and we hope to enjoy a closer relationship with Killinchy going into the future.”

North Down Museum’s Manager, Arlene Matthews, added: “We are so pleased to have an exhibition that celebrates the rich history of the Killinchy area.

“To explore this fascinating heritage, we have been able to secure some rarely seen, incredible loans from national institutions as well as from our local community.”

The History Detectives can be viewed in North Down Museum’s Long Gallery until Sunday, November 16. Admission is free.

For more information visit The History Detectives | AND Culture