The Hot Country TV awards to be held at the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran

The four star Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran, Co Donegal has been chosen to host the all Ireland Hot Country TV Awards which will take place on Monday 1st April 2025.

They will take place in conjunction with Galway Crystal.

The prestigious event now in their thirteenth year are seen as the biggest and most anticipated night in the country music calendar in Ireland and one of largest gathering of talent on the island.

The illustrious night which sees music lover’s travel from all parts of Ireland and throughout the UK, to celebrate, meet and pay tribute to the finest musicians from across the island.

The only annual country music event of it’s kind, the Hot Country TV Awards brings together an eclectic mix of all our leading star's from every corner of Ireland, our legends and there's always a generous sprinkling of the young and upcoming artist’s.

Hot Country TV has been broadcasting for more than 15 years on both Sky TV and on their website. Cork country music industry professional Hugh O'Brien set up the specially dedicated channel and shows, to promote all the fantastic talent here in Ireland.

In addition to the confirmed listed performers, there’s always a large attendance of other stars, promoters and industry professionals, all there to show their support, network and hoping they too will go home with an award.

It’s also seen by many in the country music business as the unofficial staff night out, where everyone can relax and enjoy a social night catching up with their fellow musicians, who they rarely get to socialise with.

The Hot Country TV House Band in itself, has been one of the main factors to the success of the event. The six piece super group are said to be the finest musicians this side of Nashville and led by musicial director Tony Maher.

Artist's performing on the night include: Mike Denver, Patrick Feeney, Michael English, Jimmy Buckley, Claudia Buckley; Declan Nerney, David James, Dominic Kirwan, Olivia Douglas, Owen Mac, Cailin Joe, Amber Campbell, Jack Keogh; The Highway Men, Trudi Lalor, Matt Leavy, Stuart Moyles, Malcolm McDowell, Effie Neill, TR Dallas; Tony Allen, Paddy O'Brien, Dee Morrissey, Simon Peters, Brandon McPhee and many more of your favourites.

Hosted by Hot Country's Hugh O'Brien and Ellish O'Sullivan.

Doors open 6.30pm. The show starts 8pm sharp and finishes 12 midnight.

Tickets €30 and available from the hotel reception and also directly from the Hot Country TV website: https://www.hotcountrytv.com